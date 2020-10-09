cutNscratch: Roanoke artist's work is getting lots of eyes

Fletcher Nichols, who retired from Roanoke schools in 2018, noticed Cobbs’ ability, and persuaded him to take his class. Nichols would become his mentor.

“He got me out of my comfort zone and showed me the avenues that art could take me in,” Cobbs said. “Going through that class, and taking his class the very next year really showed me all the possibilities of art-making.”

Next was VCU, where he once again had to leave his comfort zone. It led the communication art major (“It’s a fancy way of saying ‘illustration,’” he noted) to painting, particularly oil painting.

“They pretty much put you through boot camp, learning all these different materials, sparking your interest in different things,” Cobbs said. “Something about painting intimidated me, scared me. But being forced to do it put me in that zone — if I’m going to be forced to do this, I’m going to give it my all, give it my best.

“Now that’s all I do, is paint. I do a mural every now and then. But now I really just love to take brush to the canvas. That’s all I really want to do.”

Cobbs had showed a lot of his work on his Twitter account, and Wale began following him, even retweeting him and tagging his friends in it, “which was really, really, really cool,” Cobbs said.