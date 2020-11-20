cutNscratch: Roanoke band grinds out record after long hiatus

Roanoke’s rock scene in the early 1990s featured a band that combined hard metal and grunge. It had an appropriate name: Grind.
The band had aspirations, and plenty of rejection letters from record labels, lead singer Billy Tresky said. Tresky and bassist Bryce Moore displayed them in the restroom at the duplex apartment they shared in Southwest Roanoke.
“People would come out of our bathroom and say, damn, that’s depressing, guys,” Tresky said, laughing.
A few of their biggest supporters from those days never forgot the band. Two of them took actions that led to its music streaming internationally, with an album due on Tuesday.
One of those supporters, Chris Clark, booked Grind for a November 2017 date at the erstwhile Salem venue, Billy’s Barn. The gig was the 25th anniversary party for Clark’s RebelTone Records, a Roanoke basement concert that turned out some good music for Southwest Virginia. Bands reuniting that night were Clark’s band The Mockingbirds, Pleasure Void and Grind.
A Roanoke native, Drew Little, was in the crowd, having driven from his home in Virginia Beach. Little, a one-time music journalist, had managed Grind. He helped the band stretch its touring boundaries and provided press for the band during its early ’90s run.
“He helped us out and he didn’t have to, back in the day, but he did it because he’s cool,” Tresky said.
Things were about to get even cooler. After the Billy’s Barn gig, they gathered for a late night Waffle House meal. Little floated the idea of signing Grind to Brink Records, the beach city label he owns with his wife, Grace Garvin-Little.
Tresky was a bit skeptical at first.
“People say stuff, and if it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” he said. “But he kept in contact with us.”
Little walked into Billy’s Barn remembering a powerful band that got audiences going, and he watched a reunion set from a quartet that still had its juju.
“We know what they can do, and when we heard them at the RebelTone Anniversary showcase, we knew they still had it and that there was a market for what they do,” Little wrote in a message exchange. “We got to talking and decided to freshen up and release their unreleased tracks as an album, both for the long-time fans and the new fans we know are out there and missing this type of harder-edged, grungy, alternative rock.”
That put Grind drummer David McGraw and his more recent musical collaborator, Jeremy Price, on the path to remaster tracks the band cut years ago at the old Southwest Recording studio, then located in Grandin Village. They had a reel-to-reel master tape that they had to bake at a low temperature to restore it. Yep, that’s a thing!
“It was all in the can,” said McGraw, 51 and a Department of Homeland Security employee at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “We just remastered a little bit, tried to clean it up as much as we could. Billy, we had him fix a couple of little vocals of some stuff we had on reel-to-reel. Everything else was on formats that we couldn’t remix.”
Tresky, who these days sings mostly in the car or around his kids, was worried that his voice had changed too much to pull it off well.
“I was like, don’t you think you’d be able to tell the difference? Because I’m old,” Tresky, 52, said, laughing. “I would do a new verse, and what was the craziest thing is that you can’t tell. My voice, I don’t know whether it was because I quit smoking many many moons ago, but it sounds the same. It was crazy.”
Brink Records has had the self-titled, nine-track set up for pre-order. Digital downloads and hard-copy CDs will be available on Tuesday. The label had already released three tracks online, to prime an audience, Little wrote.
“The physical CD is doing well in pre-sales and the first pressing seems likely to sell out,” he wrote. “The tracks, especially ‘Voice,’ are getting good traction online, [and] they’re getting good radio response domestically and overseas. The new fans they’re finding are evenly split between Gen Xers and 17- to 25-year-olds as the top age demos. They’ve pre-sold albums all over the U.S. and are building noticeable followings in the U.K. and Brazil, a top international market for guitar-driven rock.”
The band had hoped to play a show pegged to the release date, which falls three years to the day of the RebelTone reunion gig. That plan is among countless ones that COVID-19 thwarted. Grind members still hope to play some gigs, once that pandemic is managed, though they will likely happen without guitarist Jeff Steinhauser. He lives in Michigan these days. McGraw said the band would likely tag the multi-faceted Price (Stomp, Plastic Musik). — with whom he has collaborated in rock act One Loud Secret — for the gig.
Tresky was also known as Billy from Chico & Billy’s pizza businesses in Roanoke. These days, he teaches civics at Cave Spring Middle School. Same as back in the day, when his restroom was festooned with rejection letters, he isn’t expecting a big break from this.
“I’m a realist, and once you’re a musician, you know the reality of the business and how hard it is to break through and get airplay on the radio and sell CDs and stuff like that. I’m not quitting my day job,” he said, laughing. “I’ve got a kid in college. But it would be really cool if it got some airplay or it got some notice. That would be wonderful, if the totally absurd happens.”
Otherwise? “It would be cool for us to get together and do a few shows and rock it out. That would be fun.”
