cutNscratch: Roanoke band grinds out record after long hiatus

“It was all in the can,” said McGraw, 51 and a Department of Homeland Security employee at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “We just remastered a little bit, tried to clean it up as much as we could. Billy, we had him fix a couple of little vocals of some stuff we had on reel-to-reel. Everything else was on formats that we couldn’t remix.”

Tresky, who these days sings mostly in the car or around his kids, was worried that his voice had changed too much to pull it off well.

“I was like, don’t you think you’d be able to tell the difference? Because I’m old,” Tresky, 52, said, laughing. “I would do a new verse, and what was the craziest thing is that you can’t tell. My voice, I don’t know whether it was because I quit smoking many many moons ago, but it sounds the same. It was crazy.”

Brink Records has had the self-titled, nine-track set up for pre-order. Digital downloads and hard-copy CDs will be available on Tuesday. The label had already released three tracks online, to prime an audience, Little wrote.