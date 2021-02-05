cutNscratch: Roanoke music scene remembers Danny Counts talent, humor

A bedrock of Star City rhythm is gone.

Bass guitarist and singer Danny Counts saw many stages in the 1970s while touring with folk-rock acts Steve Forbert and David Bromberg. He held down the low end for decades on Roanoke stages, too, making many friends along the way. Counts died on Jan. 31 of COVID-19. He was 71.

People wanted to play music with Counts, but they wanted to hang out with him even more. He had a classic sense of humor both onstage and off, said musical colleagues who were mourning his death.

“I loved him like a brother and will miss him greatly for all my remaining days,” said Milton Swing, of Hollins, his longtime friend and bandmate with Forbert, and such Roanoke acts as The Flys.

Counts hooked up with the big acts while living in New York City, then spent a few years playing music in Switzerland and Myrtle Beach. But he returned home when he wound up with a case of the “oh no what am I gonna dos,” he told The Roanoke Times in 2017.

He remained a fixture on Roanoke’s live music scene, playing in recent years with Radar Rose, Runaway Jones, The Willies, The Elderly Brothers and The Fabulous NightCrawlers. His resume included classic Roanoke party bands The Royal Kings, Juice and Leggz.