cutNscratch: Roanoke music scene remembers Danny Counts talent, humor

A bedrock of Star City rhythm is gone.
Bass guitarist and singer Danny Counts saw many stages in the 1970s while touring with folk-rock acts Steve Forbert and David Bromberg. He held down the low end for decades on Roanoke stages, too, making many friends along the way. Counts died on Jan. 31 of COVID-19. He was 71.
People wanted to play music with Counts, but they wanted to hang out with him even more. He had a classic sense of humor both onstage and off, said musical colleagues who were mourning his death.
“I loved him like a brother and will miss him greatly for all my remaining days,” said Milton Swing, of Hollins, his longtime friend and bandmate with Forbert, and such Roanoke acts as The Flys.
Counts hooked up with the big acts while living in New York City, then spent a few years playing music in Switzerland and Myrtle Beach. But he returned home when he wound up with a case of the “oh no what am I gonna dos,” he told The Roanoke Times in 2017.
He remained a fixture on Roanoke’s live music scene, playing in recent years with Radar Rose, Runaway Jones, The Willies, The Elderly Brothers and The Fabulous NightCrawlers. His resume included classic Roanoke party bands The Royal Kings, Juice and Leggz.
Swing was a young guitarist playing at the old Propeller Club, in Radford, when a stranger with hair “down to his belt” walked up and said, “I like the way you play guitar,” then turned and walked away. They spoke after the set, Swing said, and went on to form The Flys. A later iteration of that act, The Fabulous Flys, still included Counts and went on to bar band legend in the valley.
Swing would join Counts in the late 1970s as part of Forbert’s band, for tours after the success of Forbert’s single, “Romeo’s Tune.” See the two of them playing with Forbert on the BBC2 program “The Old Gray Whistle Test,” at youtu.be/eu_oTh04u3c.
Swing said on Thursday that he and Counts bonded over B. Kliban comics, Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart, The Shaggs, Lord Buckley and other art outside the norm. They treated listening as an art.
“We got into really old, obscure, crazy, almost twisted-type stuff. … The more we listened to The Shaggs, we discovered that as bad as it was, it was perfectly bad.”
Yet on stage, their music was deeply grounded, like their friendship.
“He was a stand-up guy,” Swing said. “He was as honest as the day was long. Good times, bad times, he was there.”
He added: “The measure of Danny, his superb musicianship, his humility and who he was as a person were all inseparable from each other.”
Counts’ ever-flowing, only-what’s-needed basslines — delivered with archetypal, electric tone — got him the Bromberg gig, too. That band gave him the nickname “The Fuzzy Pumper,” after the Play-Doh toy that emitted clay “hair.”
“Danny was the kind of bass player I have always liked,” Bromberg told The Roanoke Times in 2017. “He’s a blue-collar bass player. He doesn’t try and do fancy, although he can. But what he does is hit the groove with both feet. For me, that’s what a bass player is supposed to do.”
Roanoke musician and artist Tim Shepherd used to hear Counts with The Royal Kings and other acts. Later, Shepherd moved to New York to attend art school, and he worked at the iconic East Village music venue The Fillmore East.
“One afternoon I had picked up my check at the Fillmore and was coming out of the front lobby and there right in front me, standing on the sidewalk in the middle of the bustling East Village, was Danny Counts!” Shepherd wrote in an email exchange. “I exclaimed ‘Hey Danny!’ And he replied, ‘Somehow I had a weird feeling somebody was going to say that …’ It was a crazy needle-in-a-haystack moment that I will never forget.”
They would wind up playing music together back home, in The Fabulous NightCrawlers.
Counts kept up the music with lots of other acts, too: always with the granite-solid bass lines and sympathetic vocal harmonies; always with the witticisms and sight gags.
Sound tech Wayne Sowder, now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, remembered a gig that Counts played with popular variety band Leggz. One of Counts’ funniest moments came with singer Catherine Joyce.
“The onstage interplay between them was magical … often consisting of Danny trying to make her laugh,” Sowder wrote in a Facebook messenger exchange. “One night in particular, Cat had taken off her high heels during a set and slipped them under the drum riser. I saw Danny curiously looking down at them and then (without missing a note), kicking his shoes off and slipping on her heels.
“Keeping a straight face, he continued playing. It wasn’t until people in the crowd began pointing and laughing that Cat noticed he’d appropriated her shoes. Naturally this occurred in the middle of a slow ballad, which she managed to finish — barely — through her laughter.”
Doug Settles was in that band with Counts in 1983, after a couple of years in the band Juice, in which Counts got Virginia Tech students involved in the Beatles song “Hey Bulldog.”
“The college kids up at Tech loved him because of his bizarre sense of humor,” Settles wrote in an email. “Danny was a huge Frank Zappa fan and often did crazy things on stage. … He would always make a big deal out of the low voice conversation that happens
at the end of ... ‘Hey Bulldog.’ … When I’d say ‘Do you know any more?’ he’d start barking and howling and everyone would just fall out.
“It got to the point that the students up there would always come and pack around the stage when that part of the song would happen and they would all bust out in a chorus of barks and howl with him in a kind of ‘Animal House’ toga party-type humor. It was a highlight of our show back then.”
That band did its share of touring, and on an off-day near Chicago, Counts took Settles and his wife, Robin, to Bromberg’s place.
“We had a blast hanging out with Bromberg and you could tell by the way he treated us that he had tremendous love and respect for Danny,” Settles said. “He told us that day that ‘any friends of Danny’s are definitely friends of mine.’”
Jane Gabrielle, of Radar Rose, said that Counts joined her band in 2011 and quickly improved it both rhythmically and harmonically.
“When people in the music community weren’t getting along for one reason or another, he had a way of just being able to go around that and not excuse people, but perhaps understand that they were in a different place in becoming a human,” Gabrielle said. “And he did a lot of it with humor.”
She wasn’t sure whether the band would continue without him.
“When you lose a band member, it’s right up there with losing a family member,” Gabrielle said.
In that case, Counts left behind a huge and loving family.