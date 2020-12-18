cutNscratch: Roanoke native, sax man Adrian Crutchfield plans live-stream concert

Many people experience encounters with greatness. Adrian Crutchfield takes stages with greatness, and has since he was a child.
Crutchfield, a Roanoke native who spent his early years here, is a deeply talented saxophonist with a superhero-style origin story. He was 4, in the audience for a Kenny G concert at Roanoke Civic Center, when the smooth jazz deity called the boy to the stage and wound up giving him a saxophone-shaped, Casio brand, wind instrument synthesizer.
It was a gift that led to more than a true interest. Crutchfield, whose family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was about 10, has grown up to play with a bevy of acts including Prince, Anthony Hamilton, Lionel Richie and Bette Midler. After Prince died in 2016, Crutchfield started playing with Cee Lo Green, and in 2017 he released the solo disc, “LEAP.”
And, true to that back story, he still plays a lot of wind synth.
“I’m a big EWI guy,” he said, referring to the Akai Electronic Wind Instrument. “I play EWI (pronounced ee-wee) a lot. That’s one of the things I’m known for.”
He was rocking an acoustic sax with R&B man Green last month on BET’s Soul Train Awards show, and thousands of others saw a video of that performance on YouTube. Green led his band through a quick, tight medley of songs that included his own “Baby Please Don’t Go Go” and EU go go music classic “Da Butt.” Crutchfield’s horn was blasting, and he was locked into a set of choreographed dance moves for the funky activities.
It was a rare live, albeit televised, performance for the 35-year-old Crutchfield, who has a long history of returning to Roanoke for performances. After all, his large, extended family still has plenty of representation in the valley, and Crutchfield has led his own bands at the Henry Street Heritage Festival, Kimoyo events at Jefferson Center and, most recently, the Dumas Legacy Concert in 2018.
Any possibility of a 2020 Roanoke show fell victim — as have many gigs for many acts — to the novel coronavirus.
That’s one reason that he is excited about a streaming concert he has planned for Sunday, from a Charlotte studio that he uses frequently. Expect music from what he called an “unofficial” Christmas record that Crutchfield cut with musical friends a few years back. The album, “For You On Christmas,” features a mix of originals and such holiday season standards as “Silent Night” and “This Christmas.”
He may be a Queen City resident, but he considers the Star City home, and he welcomes fans, friends and family to join him online for the show.
“I’m a Roanoker to the bone,” Crutchfield said in a Wednesday phone call. “I’m Roanoke all day. I claim Charlotte. I love Charlotte. If Charlotte is my wife, Roanoke is my mama.”
A mountain mama, if you will.
“I try to explain to people … that Roanoke is [in] a crater,” he said. “You can look in any direction and see the mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountain Range. That’s one thing that, every now and then, I get depressed if I can’t see that. I even wrote a song about it … ‘Star City.’”
Hear the instrumental at https://youtu.be/Vcj8xN9lf9Q.
Ticketing for Sunday’s live-stream includes a pay-what-you-can option, “because it’s Christmas,” he said, and the money will help Crutchfield buy saxophones that he plans to give to young people, in hopes of inspiring them the way that Kenny G did for him way back when.
Scouring the web for affordable instruments that he could give away, he found a non-branded sax that had surprising quality. Crutchfield, after having his sax mechanic give it a once over, liked it so much that he didn’t want to give it away, so he ordered another one just like it. He played it on a previous live-stream show last summer and used the proceeds from that event to buy three more. He plans to be well-stocked, and to come up with ways to get them into the hands of interested young people.
He’s having them customized to his specifications and already has given one away to, coincidentally, a young sax player named Adrian, he said.
“I know a lot of kids out here who look at these horns that I play and they want them, but they can’t afford it,” he said. “Their parents can’t afford it, and it’s not a great investment when you don’t know if this kid is going to take it seriously and keep with it.”
He’s working with the sax manufacturer, which is based in China, and hopes to eventually have instruments branded with his name.
“The company that will be providing the horns will be me, per se,” he said. “Down the road, 20, 30, 40 years from now, there will be some kid playing an Adrian Crutchfield series horn. That’s what I want.”
As for the electronic sax that Kenny G gave him? His godfather, Clarence Turpin, has it.
“Eventually, once I get situated and have my own studio, I’m going to put that thing on a pedestal, in a glass box,” Crutchfield said. “It’s going to be like a shrine, because that’s where it all started, with that horn.”
Web extras
Our 100-minute chat with Crutchfield featured way too much content for this column. Visit the piece at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for audio highlights of the interview, including his time with Prince and his thoughts on Green, with whom he might have played FloydFest this year had organizers not canceled the show in some non-COVID-related controversy.
