cutNscratch: Roanoke native, sax man Adrian Crutchfield plans live-stream concert

“I try to explain to people … that Roanoke is [in] a crater,” he said. “You can look in any direction and see the mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountain Range. That’s one thing that, every now and then, I get depressed if I can’t see that. I even wrote a song about it … ‘Star City.’”

Hear the instrumental at https://youtu.be/Vcj8xN9lf9Q.

Ticketing for Sunday’s live-stream includes a pay-what-you-can option, “because it’s Christmas,” he said, and the money will help Crutchfield buy saxophones that he plans to give to young people, in hopes of inspiring them the way that Kenny G did for him way back when.

Scouring the web for affordable instruments that he could give away, he found a non-branded sax that had surprising quality. Crutchfield, after having his sax mechanic give it a once over, liked it so much that he didn’t want to give it away, so he ordered another one just like it. He played it on a previous live-stream show last summer and used the proceeds from that event to buy three more. He plans to be well-stocked, and to come up with ways to get them into the hands of interested young people.