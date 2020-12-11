cutNscratch: Songwriter with Abingdon roots rescues a rock legend's sax track

Sax man Bobby Keys was one of the great sidemen of all time, blowing his horn in a wide variety of recording and touring situations with the Rolling Stones, and making scenes including Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” and John Lennon’s “lost weekend.”’
When Abingdon native Jerry Castle saw a chance to record music with Keys, he took it. Unfortunately, the last-minute tracks Castle put together for a one-off, Nashville, Tennessee, recording session in 2013 were not so hot, Castle said.
The singer, songwriter and band leader found a way to rescue the late Keys’ work from that session, and a soon-to-be-released single, “With The Band,” is about to receive attention from Rolling Stone magazine online and the Ultimate Classic Rock website.
Castle, who has been featured in Rolling Stone Country, PopMatters, American Songwriter and The Boot, said he usually takes such recognition in stride, whether positive or negative. The point is to keep working, and to remember that from bad work, good work can emerge.
“That was one that when I got the news, it made me smirk a little bit,” at how the song had come together, he said.
The story of “With The Band” started when Castle, who used to play a regular poker game with Nashville-based musicians including Dan Baird (Georgia Satellites), learned through Facebook that Baird was playing in Keys’ side project, Bobby Keys & The Suffering Bastards. At about the same time, Castle was revisiting an obsessive Stones phase, simultaneously consuming the album “Exile on Main Street,” the documentary “Stones in Exile” and Keith Richards’ autobiography, “Life.”
Castle didn’t know that Keys lived in the Nashville area. He wouldn’t be gathering moss, as he was about to leave the country to rehearse and tour with the Stones. Castle reached out to Baird and got the sax man’s number.
Keys was amenable to a session, telling Castle he would work for cash only. Castle, however, didn’t even have a song written. He cobbled a couple of numbers together, and got some studio time through Brandon Henegar, a former bandmate in the 1990s-era Abingdon rock group Toast.
After they played the music for Keys, Castle experienced a weird “fanboy” moment.
The studio had a weird layout, and a wrong left turn would take one out into the hall, instead of the overdub room. That’s the direction that Keys kept walking.
“And I was so fanboyed out … I would walk right out in the hall with him,” Castle said, laughing. “And that happened three times. It was like Homer Simpson — ‘D’Oh! Sonofa!’”
Ultimately, Keys got parts down for two songs.
“At the end of it he goes … ‘Alright, I think we’ve got that one, and I’m gonna give you another one, and that way, you’ve got another one.’”
And that was it. Castle never saw Keys again. The legendary musician died on Dec. 2, 2014, of liver cancer.
Castle said of the session: “This definitely sounds like classic Bobby Keys, but this song kind of sucks.”
When Castle finished putting together his country-tinged album “Midnight Testaments,” released in October, he pulled up the Keys tracks and tried to figure out what to make of them.
“I had the idea, maybe I’ll rewrite the song around Bobby’s part,” he said. “And then you hear that voice in your head: How in the f--- are you going to rewrite a song around a saxophone part?”
Ultimately, he found some new chords that worked with what Keys recorded, and wrote lyrics that touched on one aspect of Keys’ life — the road.
“A large majority of his life was being out with the Stones,” Castle said. “Most people that spend a lot of time out on the road, relationships are very difficult, to put it mildly. I kind of rewrote the song around that.”
“With The Band” features lead guitarist Audley Freed (The Black Crowes, Sheryl Crow) and keyboardist Micah Hulscher (Margo Price, Emmylou Harris), with rhythm guitar from Folk Soul Revival member Chad Light.
Castle, who managed Bristol-based Folk Soul Revival for a while, has had the kind of career that receives critical love from several corners, but hasn’t blown up. “Midnight Testaments” was well received, but COVID-19 knocked out touring, so he’s on to the next thing — a string of singles beginning Dec. 18, when “With The Band” drops.
Rolling Stone’s feature is due on Keys’ birthday, Dec. 18. Ultimate Classic Rock is scheduled to premiere the song the day before.
“There’s been a handful of fairly well known and well-respected critics that are fans of it, and so now I’m a little bit like, I got another one of those songs” with Keys, Castle said. “Should I do another one next year?”
Why not.
The Feel Good Tour
A musical instrument giveaway program that Roanoke-area folk musician Bill Hudson helps spearhead is in action again this holiday season.
The Feel Good Tour, which sprang from Hudson and his friend Guy Nouri’s efforts to get instruments into the hands of young musicians in the Hurricane Katrina-ravaged Gulf Coast, has been helping folks nearer Roanoke, too.
The organization’s fifth annual Music for Christmas program is set for Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 19-20, but in the time of COVID-19, it’s by appointment only. If you’re a kid who can’t afford an instrument but need one, or the loved one of such a kid, reach out to 366-7290 or liberty1streeet@gmail.com.
Be sure to mask up for safety.
You can donate horns, woodwinds and stringed instruments, too. Learn more at unitedpeacerelief.org.
