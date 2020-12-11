cutNscratch: Songwriter with Abingdon roots rescues a rock legend's sax track

Sax man Bobby Keys was one of the great sidemen of all time, blowing his horn in a wide variety of recording and touring situations with the Rolling Stones, and making scenes including Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” and John Lennon’s “lost weekend.”’

When Abingdon native Jerry Castle saw a chance to record music with Keys, he took it. Unfortunately, the last-minute tracks Castle put together for a one-off, Nashville, Tennessee, recording session in 2013 were not so hot, Castle said.

The singer, songwriter and band leader found a way to rescue the late Keys’ work from that session, and a soon-to-be-released single, “With The Band,” is about to receive attention from Rolling Stone magazine online and the Ultimate Classic Rock website.

Castle, who has been featured in Rolling Stone Country, PopMatters, American Songwriter and The Boot, said he usually takes such recognition in stride, whether positive or negative. The point is to keep working, and to remember that from bad work, good work can emerge.

“That was one that when I got the news, it made me smirk a little bit,” at how the song had come together, he said.