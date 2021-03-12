cutNscratch: Staying careful, digging Sashathem and Harvest Blaque, peeping Sol Roots vids

Let’s kick off this week with something a little different. It’s springtime for COVID, y’all!
As I write this from my remote work location at home, I spy a nice day out my window, and that’s the trend. Winter is pretty much over. Daylight Savings Time starts Sunday. The governor has lifted the restrictions that hampered a lot of indoor dining and live music. People are posting selfies with their vaccination stickers.
But the damnable C-bug is not gone yet. And variants are wilding out, too.
This writer did something a week ago today that he had not done in about a year — played live music, indoors, in front of a crowd, filling in for a friend who had busted his leg. Granted, it wasn’t a big crowd, due to capacity restrictions. But it was a good crowd. And by the end of the night, some folks had enough to drink that they completely forgot about wearing their masks.
Don’t get me wrong. This particular scene was no “Masque of the Red Death,” but it only takes a few adult bevs to loosen inhibitions, as science has proven. Science has also proven that without masks on, COVID-19 spreads.
Lest you read this and think, “Listen to this pontificating jackass,” let me add that I caught myself at one point after the show, while breaking down my drums, talking to a friend I hadn’t seen in a long while, sans masks. I didn’t even think about it at the time. And I wasn’t even drunk, promise.
It’s that easy to slip. And we all know that after a year of this craziness, all we want to do is slip, slip and slip.
So, pointing at myself and some of my friends out there — frienemies and strangers, too — let’s remember that this pandemic is in wane, but that’s only because of our own actions. We could easily see an uptick if we don’t remain equal parts vigilant and self-conscious.
In conclusion, as Winston “The Wolf” Wolfe said in “Pulp Fiction,” after guiding Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega through cleaning their disposable car of the brains and blood wrought by a carelessly accidental homicide, “Well, let’s not …”
Wait, that quote is not fit for a family newspaper. If you know, you know, as the kids say.
Moving on …
Sashathem drops “Glass House”
Willis Landon, a brilliant young songwriter from Roanoke, has released “Glass House,” their debut project as Sashathem. Over tight, jazzy, funky, hip-hop music, Boston-based Landon details their trials and joys coming out as non-binary.
It would have been easy for Landon — whose mother, Beth Macy, is the best-selling author of “Dopesick” and “Factory Man,” and whose voice is heard on “Glass House” via VM to her younger child — to corral their true self and forge a mainstream path. Their work in the erstwhile Gryzzle, a James Madison University-born collective, is proof of that potential.
But declaring an identity that most people simply aren’t ready for is more than simply brave. They opened up their artistic palette in ways that listeners wouldn’t have anticipated from listening to their earlier stuff.
Thelonious Monk said that “A genius is the one most like himself.” Or herself, or theirself. Whatever. Landon may not have revealed genius levels quite yet, but they’re not letting any hang-ups hamper the journey.
For those of us who might let that sort of thing get in the way, I suggest a listen to this album, which deserves much more than to be pigeonholed by fear or bigotry or what have you. Do yourself a favor if you’re into solid art and check out “Glass House” at ffm.to/sashathem.ofp.
New album from Harvest Blaque
Recent music from poet and lyricist Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock has focused on his band, which does a laid-back rock thing. With Hancock’s release this week of “The Mind Scrub,” listeners get a harder-hitting version of Harvest Blaque music, with drum machines and samples.
Hancock had one of Roanoke’s most public engagements last year, using the Grandin Theatre’s marquee as a backdrop to drop the big question. The subsequent breakup has now become one the Star City’s most public, with this week’s drop. But “The Mind Scrub” is about more than love lost, Hancock wrote in a message exchange.
“It’s a mixture of that and stripping off ego and realizing how much I need to grow,” Hancock wrote.
The growth is evident, hitting right to the end. Check it out for yourself via officalharvestblaque.com, and watch the video for “The Mind Scrub,” featuring singer Karlee Raye, at youtu.be/gxyHvwkDlXE.
Sol Roots releases videos
We recently reviewed the Sol Roots record “Live at the Hamilton, Washington D.C.,” from onetime Franklin County boy Sol Roots. Since the fun, funky, five-song effort dropped, he has released some videos into the world.
Check out his cover of the Taj Mahal chestnut, “Queen Bee,” at youtu.be/Z8WaKqb3VgA. And here is a cover of the Grateful Dead’s “Sugaree,” featuring harmonica man Phil Wiggins and the “Live at the Hamilton” band, with a kalaidescope-style video — youtu.be/pje_cGRRoGs.
The publication Grateful Web hyped the latter vid, noting that the live EP “offers an enticing blend of funk, jam, roots, and blues that [proves] light-hearted and fun, while also being soulful and sincere.”