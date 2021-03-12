cutNscratch: Staying careful, digging Sashathem and Harvest Blaque, peeping Sol Roots vids

Let’s kick off this week with something a little different. It’s springtime for COVID, y’all!

As I write this from my remote work location at home, I spy a nice day out my window, and that’s the trend. Winter is pretty much over. Daylight Savings Time starts Sunday. The governor has lifted the restrictions that hampered a lot of indoor dining and live music. People are posting selfies with their vaccination stickers.

But the damnable C-bug is not gone yet. And variants are wilding out, too.

This writer did something a week ago today that he had not done in about a year — played live music, indoors, in front of a crowd, filling in for a friend who had busted his leg. Granted, it wasn’t a big crowd, due to capacity restrictions. But it was a good crowd. And by the end of the night, some folks had enough to drink that they completely forgot about wearing their masks.

Don’t get me wrong. This particular scene was no “Masque of the Red Death,” but it only takes a few adult bevs to loosen inhibitions, as science has proven. Science has also proven that without masks on, COVID-19 spreads.