cutNscratch: Taking inspiration from Chick Corea, Ralph Peterson

In an era that has been overwhelming us with death, it can be easy to grow numb. Given that possibility, seeking lessons from the departed might be a way to pull back from the idea that it’s ultimately meaningless.

I mean, we know we're here for something, right? But when they're going by the hundreds of thousands, from COVID and multiple other ways, meaning gets muddied — over here in this corner it does, anyway.

The past couple of months brought news that hit home fairly hard. Chick Corea, a pianist, composer and bandleader of seemingly endless talent, died on Feb. 9, losing to cancer at 79. Ralph Peterson, a powerhouse jazz drummer who made a mission of keeping hard-bop standard bearer Art Blakey’s memory alive, died on March 1 at 58, also of cancer.

Roanoke, or more specifically Jefferson Center, was cool enough to have hosted both of these performers in recent years. Corea spoke with us before his September 2010 show at Shaftman Performance Hall with bassist Christian McBride and drummer Brian Blade. Corea seemed always to be collaborating with new people while rejoining previous partnerships to revisit old music and create new.

It was likely the result of it that his stuff was always vital and exciting, even when it was too much to comprehend at times.