cutNscratch: The top 5 stories of 2020

I met Mickey in his living room while playing some music with his son, Taylor, and friends. We had an immediate connection and began our almost 10 year journey of writing, singing, & making music together. He was a hybrid of a mentor, father figure, & friend to me. I am one of many other musicians that Mickey took under his wing, gifting me a guitar, mic stands, & other equipment that did not have so that I could begin playing out. One of the first trips we went on together was to the Swannanoa Gathering, a summer music camp in North Carolina that he had been attending for many years. His energy seemed to out last any of the young musicians around him. He was always up for a late night writing session, a jam, or just to sit around and talk. I spent many mornings at his kitchen table hammering out a new lyric or getting a guitar lesson by Mickey. We just clicked. Outside of my own parents & husband, Mickey believed in me & my music more than anyone else. There is an irreplaceable part of my heart that he filled. After I started to have children I slowed down my pace of playing out and visiting Roanoke, but Mickey would always stop by my home in Mt. Sidney whenever he was working in the area. He was patient and understanding at where I was in my life with three kids, having raised 3 beautiful children of his own. Mickey gave me opportunities to record, open for different artists traveling through Roanoke, and meet the amazing community he had gathered around him over the years. But the things that sticks out the most is the love Mickey & his wife, Nancy, showed to me and my family. He treated me like family and I will miss him every single day of my life. My comfort is the handful of songs we wrote and recorded together. His music will forever live on in my life and the lives of those he touched.