cutNscratch: Third Street Coffeehouse online mini-concerts raise funds for food bank

“I don’t like wringing my hands about problems if there’s a way to do something about it,” he said.

So he did something. At first, Schmucker did the fundraising from his own Facebook page, but soon realized that viewers might like some more variety. The rest of the Third Street team agreed, and began hosting the shows from that page.

The venue has done a Feeding Southwest Virginia fundraiser each fall for about the past half-decade, Schmucker said. It was clear that such an undertaking wouldn’t work, logistically, and the need was more immediate.

“We certainly can’t do a big event like we’ve done in the past, so we need to get on this now, do it bite by bite, week by week,” he said. “And it seems to be working.”

Months later, many are still out of work, and of those who have returned, particularly to service industry jobs, there is not as much work available.

“And all the government assistance seems to have dried up now,” he said.

Fortunately, Third Street Coffeehouse has a built-in audience.