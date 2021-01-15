cutNscratch: Web series focuses on music industry women

The series, which Blue Ridge Music Center associate program director Marianne Kovatch created, sprang from a 2020 project that honored the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. The right to vote was just one step on the path toward equality, Kovatch wrote in an email conversation.

“Applying this idea to the music business, we quickly saw that it would be a good moment to explore the past, present, and future of women in bluegrass and American roots music,” Kovatch wrote. “We spoke with women in various stages of their careers, from musicians who have been on stage for many years to others who have started out more recently, as well as women involved in other aspects of the music business. Through their stories, we are highlighting their struggles and successes over time towards a greater gender parity, both on stage and behind the scenes.”