cutNscratch: Young Roanoke acts go big with billboard ad; Ross Copperman's work keeps charting

Music-centric metropolises Los Angeles and Nashville are known for their billboard ads that tout new nationally distributed music. Roanoke, a wee bit smaller city, these days has its own billboards for local music releases.
If you were out and about at Valley View recently, you saw a big, hovering sign that hyped new music from January Hairston and Rich “Milz” Miller, two acts based in the Star City.
Hairston, 26, who describes herself as a worship artist, has a new, seven-song album, “The Journey.” It’s a collection that would sound right at home on Spirit FM, and her mellow vocals are all about devotion to God.
Milz’s new EP is called “Thank You,” and the hip-hop/R&B effort features guest spots from Hairston and another Roanoke-area rapper, Palmz. Milz’s spitfire rhymes highlight God, too.
Miller, 31, said that Hairston is a worship leader at Grace Covenant Church, where he attends. Both were working on records, and when she said she was going to buy a billboard, Miller asked if he could kick in for half and share the space. Hairston’s sales rose with the billboard, as did Miller’s streaming counts, he said. As an experiment, she counted sales and he counted streams.
“For us being new artists, we’re just trying to see what works,” Miller said. “We’re both really serious about our music, but we’re trying to figure out what works best for advertising and promoting and marketing.”
Hairston wants to inspire people to seek what is possible, and to share her faith.
“I think sometimes we forget that when you have a gift or some sort of talent, that you think, oh, cool, I’ll just watch a little Netflix, and you lay your gift to the side,” she said. “I’m gonna be what I never thought I could be. I’m gonna be what people didn’t think I would be. When people look at me, I want them to say, I can do that. I can be that. I’m a believer of Jesus Christ, so definitely to spread the love of Jesus. Those are my goals.”
The Valley View billboard came down on Oct. 25, but a second one is at Hershberger and Cove roads.
Hear “Thank You” at https://richmilz.bandcamp.com. Hear “The Journey” at https://januaryhairston.bandcamp.com. Both records have pro-style production and quality performances.
Copperman’s work
hits the pop chartsRoanoke Valley native Ross Copperman has at least 20 No. 1 country music hits, as a songwriter and producer. This month, the Nashville, Tennessee-based artist’s work sold even more.
Copperman co-produced Gabby Barrett’s debut album, “Goldmine,” and the accolades have been piling up.
“Goldmine” went into the Billboard Country Albums top 10 after its June release. Its stalking horse single, the Barrett co-penned “I Hope,” had already topped that publication’s country radio sales, airplay and streaming charts.
Turns out there was plenty more life in that number. A remix assist from Charlie Puth put the post-breakup, I-wish-you-bad tune “I Hope” into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10, and atop the adult contemporary list.
It’s Copperman’s first time atop the AC singles chart as a producer.
“VERY proud of this one,” Copperman wrote in an email exchange. Of Puth’s remix, he added: “I think this version is brilliant.”
Here’s the original: bit.ly/originalIHopeYoutube. Here’s the remix: bit.ly/remixIHopeYoutube.
Copperman, whose resume includes co-writing chart-toppers for Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Brett Eldredge, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban, met Barrett through Tom Lord, her manager at Charlottesville-founded Red Light Management. That was about a year and a half ago.
“She played me a few songs and I was blown away,” Copperman wrote of the 2016 “American Idol” finalist. “Literally a few weeks after that she wrote ‘I Hope,’ and I just knew it was an absolute smash.”
Barrett on Oct. 22 won the CMT Music Award for breakthrough music video. Taylor Swift, who won the same trophy 13 years ago, presented it to her, according to published reports. See and hear Barrett’s performance from that night at bit.ly/BarrettCMTIHope.
Billboard.com wrote: “Gabby Barrett has enjoyed one of the biggest breakout years of any artist in country music, and at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, … the singer-songwriter treated her performance of her smash ‘I Hope’ like a well-deserved victory lap.”
She has received new female artist nominations this year, among other Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association recognitions. Earlier this week she earned an American Music Awards nomination for favorite female country artist.
Hear her sing another track from the multi-platinum “Goldmine,” “The Good Ones,” in a bonus number from the ACMs, via bit.ly/GabbyBCMTTheGoodOnes.
Copperman, asked if this is the beginning of a long association with her, wrote: “Gabby is such a huge talent and anything I get to do with her is an absolute honor.”
It’s typical for Copperman to work on multiple albums with acts — including Urban, Bentley and Eldridge — that are crafting a legacy. He produced Darius Rucker’s 2017 album, “When Was the Last Time,” and Copperman co-wrote the No. 1 country radio hit from that record, “If I Told You.”
They have teamed again for an album that is near completion.
Michael Ray, whose young resume includes three hit singles, also has a record nearing completion, Copperman said. Hear the Copperman-produced “Whiskey and Rain” at bit.ly/MichaelRayWhiskeyandRain.
“Great stuff coming from both of them,” he wrote.
That’s a solid bet.
