cutNscratch: Young Roanoke acts go big with billboard ad; Ross Copperman's work keeps charting

“I think sometimes we forget that when you have a gift or some sort of talent, that you think, oh, cool, I’ll just watch a little Netflix, and you lay your gift to the side,” she said. “I’m gonna be what I never thought I could be. I’m gonna be what people didn’t think I would be. When people look at me, I want them to say, I can do that. I can be that. I’m a believer of Jesus Christ, so definitely to spread the love of Jesus. Those are my goals.”