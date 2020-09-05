Dadline: Fall into fun, even during a pandemic

The fall of 2020 won’t be like any other.
Most children are not in school on a daily basis. High school football has been postponed until at least the winter. Some traditional fall festivals have already been scrapped. It just doesn’t seem like fall at all, except that …
The leaves will still turn. The apples and the pumpkins need to be picked. Wagons loaded with hay need to be ridden. The streams still run, mountain trails still wind through woods, and the views from a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook on a clear autumn day still soothe the soul.
Not even a pandemic can stop fall. From scenic drives to pick-your-own apples, there’s still plenty for families to do.
Fall festival fun
When pumpkin seeds were planted way back in the spring just as all this coronavirus mess was starting to creep through western Virginia, many of us hoped the virus would have run its course by the time the big orange gourds ripened in the fall.
Well, the coronavirus lingers, but the fields are bursting with pumpkins. So, let the harvest festivals commence. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg and the Jeter Farm Fall Festival in Roanoke each will happen Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 26 until Nov. 1. Both festivals charge $10 admission fees, which include hay rides, corn mazes and other activities. Did we mention there will be pumpkins?
Both festivals will observe some COVID-19 restrictions, although specific rules are not yet available. Check the websites for details at sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival and jeterfarm.com/fall-festival.
Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge is tentatively planning to be open for its fall activities. Keep updated by checking the farm’s website at laymanfamilyfarms.com.
Picky about apples
Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford County is open for pick-your-own outings because, well, like the pumpkin patches, you can’t ungrow the apples. Might as well pick ’em. Johnson’s Orchard is also home to Peaks of Otter Winery, so you can pick your favorite fruity vintage, too. Check out the web at peaksofotterwinery.com.
Parkway high points
A long stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed near Roanoke due to road damage caused by heavy rain last spring. So, going south from Roanoke, you will need to get on the parkway at Bent Mountain. Heading north, you can access the road at the Virginia 24 entrance near Vinton.
Peaks of Otter Lodge and Restaurant are both open, with each requiring facial coverings and other COVID-19 precautions. The restaurant is serving a limited menu, without its usual buffet meals.
Mabry Mill Restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday, along with its gift shop. The historic mill’s surrounding grounds are open for visiting, and the mill is as photogenic as ever, COVID be darned. The Blue Ridge Music Center in Carroll County is open Thursday through Friday, although the museum’s centerpiece, the Roots of American Music Exhibit, is closed. Live mountain music is played when the music center is open, with physical distancing rules enforced.
The music center is hosting a concert Sept. 19 in its spacious outdoor amphitheater featuring the Chatham Rabbits and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. Admission is $20. Check the website at blueridgemusiccenter.org for more details.
All parkway and picnic areas are open, as well as campgrounds at Rocky Knob and Peaks of Otter.
And if you’re driving through Floyd on the way to the parkway, remember that the Floyd Country Store is open with food, merchandise and ice cream, and live music outside on Friday nights, even during the time of COVID-19.
Local fans of the store and of Southwest Virginia’s musical traditions have launched a GoFundMe site to help the store have enough cash on hand to get through the winter until, hopefully, the coronavirus is less of a threat and the bands and dancers can fill the place again. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3beLjDo.
Drive time
Many families have a favorite fall scenic drive, so feel free to send directions to the Dadline guy and tell him to hit the road.
You can’t go wrong by traveling any direction from Roanoke. One of the best drives, which will take up most a of a day, is U.S. 220 through the Alleghany Highlands past the Homestead at Hot Springs and on to Monterey in Highland County. Travel U.S. 250 west toward West Virginia for fantastic views of maples in their fall fashions.
The Skyline Drive through Shenandoah National Park is open, as are many of the restaurants and visitors centers inside the park. Luray Caverns, which is located on U.S. 211 on the way toward one of Shenandoah National Park’s main entrances, is also open under strict COVID-19 policies.
Look out! It’s Big Walker!
Forget 6 feet of social distancing. How about getting 100 feet away from everybody, way up in the air?
Big Walker Lookout is a steel tower that stands right along the border of Bland and Wythe counties on U.S. 52, where people can climb the stairs and breathe in views across as many as four states.
The tower and general store have been owned by the same family since 1947 and were once part of a series of roadside attractions that offered entertainment and respite to travelers until Interstate 77 passed the old road by.
Big Walker Lookout hosts bluegrass bands, local author signings and craft vendors on weekends. For more information, check out the store’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BigWalkerLookout.
GO Fest not forgotten
GO Fest might be a no-go at River’s Edge Sports Complex this fall, but Roanoke’s annual outdoors extravaganza will hold a few small events to get families outside.
Details about a scavenger hunt will be announced soon at roanokeoutside.com, as well as possible other smaller-scale activities the weekend of Oct. 16-18.
The Roanoke Outside Foundation has also launched the Project Outside fundraiser to raise money in support of outdoor events, amenities and businesses. Details are at roanokeoutside.com/project-outside.
And Treetop Quest’s courses of ropes, obstacles and ziplines remain open at Explore Park Fridays through Sundays. Branch out and read more about the courses here: https://bit.ly/2QKawMQ.
Where else can families go for socially distanced fall fun? Write the Dadline at ralph.berrier@roanoke.com.
