Dadline: Fall into fun, even during a pandemic

Drive time

Many families have a favorite fall scenic drive, so feel free to send directions to the Dadline guy and tell him to hit the road.

You can’t go wrong by traveling any direction from Roanoke. One of the best drives, which will take up most a of a day, is U.S. 220 through the Alleghany Highlands past the Homestead at Hot Springs and on to Monterey in Highland County. Travel U.S. 250 west toward West Virginia for fantastic views of maples in their fall fashions.

The Skyline Drive through Shenandoah National Park is open, as are many of the restaurants and visitors centers inside the park. Luray Caverns, which is located on U.S. 211 on the way toward one of Shenandoah National Park’s main entrances, is also open under strict COVID-19 policies.

Look out! It’s Big Walker!

Forget 6 feet of social distancing. How about getting 100 feet away from everybody, way up in the air?

Big Walker Lookout is a steel tower that stands right along the border of Bland and Wythe counties on U.S. 52, where people can climb the stairs and breathe in views across as many as four states.