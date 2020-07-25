Dadline: Families and schools must be ready to adapt when schools reopen

No perfect plan exists for sending children back to school.
If families can accept that reality, perhaps we will get through the next few months of whatever it is that awaits all of us. If we can be flexible, calm, rational and willing to work together with teachers, administrators, doctors and other parents, we can ensure that our children get a proper education in the middle of a historic pandemic.
Sadly, in 2020, Americans hardly fit any of those descriptions. But we’ve got to try.
Look, every family wants their children back in school under normal conditions — riding the bus, going to class, eating lunch, playing outside and basically having the kind of school experience we were all used to until March. But that’s not going to happen.
Some children will be in classes a few days a week, others will learn at home through online teaching, similar to how students adapted in the spring. Some children might get to play in recreational sports leagues, others will see their school-sanctioned sports postponed or canceled. It’s kind of like the Wild West out there, and we’re the marshals who are making up the rules as we go along.
Nobody knows exactly what will happen over the next four months, or the next year, even though there are plenty of people out there who think they do. I have heard adults tell school administrators children should be back in the classroom full time because — as they seem to fully believe — children don’t get COVID-19. Children are low-risk, some say, because we live in a region that has seen relatively few deaths due to the pandemic.
Nobody knows that. This disease is brand-new. That’s why it’s called novel. Every other week, information comes out that alters previous suppositions about how the disease is transmitted and who gets sick. We have ample evidence that younger people are now being affected by the coronavirus.
Yes, children still seem to be infected less often and show fewer symptoms than adults, but research has shown that they can still transmit the disease to others — like, for instance, to teachers or to vulnerable adults at home.
Back in March, Virginia schools shut down quickly, before the coronavirus had spread widely in the Roanoke Valley and in Southwest Virginia. Sure, the disease was here back then, but cases were few and community spread was fairly limited. The children went home, suffered the cancellation of their sports seasons, field trips, proms and graduations, and, as a result of such unprecedented precautions, stayed healthy.
Families made it through the virtual spring of 2020. Parents worked from home, we learned how to Zoom, children completed their classwork online, moms and dads made funny memes and social media posts about how to survive a pandemic or how to cut your own hair or how to teach children to cook, and everybody sort of hung in there together for a while.
It’s not March anymore. We will be sending our children back to school knowing that the virus is in our communities and is still spreading. I am not an alarmist. I know people who have had COVID-19 and they all survived, although some might have lingering health issues. Most children will be safe whether they are at school or at home, but families should still take precautions to protect themselves and the people around them.
Local school systems are giving families options. And many are still soliciting parental input.
Roanoke City Schools is asking families to fill out “intent forms” that will guide the school system’s plans. Families need to complete the form, which can be found at https://rcps.info, by Tuesday.
It is important for families to know that they are not permanently committed to whatever learning option they choose.
If you opt to send your children to school during the in-person learning days, you can switch to online learning later if you are uncomfortable with the classroom settings.
Likewise, if you prefer to hold your children out of the schools initially, you might be able change your plan later.
We have to be able to adapt. We have to. We must follow the rules and protect our children, teachers, custodians, lunchroom ladies, grandparents and everyone else. And wear masks, people.
That’s the reality of the situation.
