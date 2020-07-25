Dadline: Families and schools must be ready to adapt when schools reopen

No perfect plan exists for sending children back to school.

If families can accept that reality, perhaps we will get through the next few months of whatever it is that awaits all of us. If we can be flexible, calm, rational and willing to work together with teachers, administrators, doctors and other parents, we can ensure that our children get a proper education in the middle of a historic pandemic.

Sadly, in 2020, Americans hardly fit any of those descriptions. But we’ve got to try.

Look, every family wants their children back in school under normal conditions — riding the bus, going to class, eating lunch, playing outside and basically having the kind of school experience we were all used to until March. But that’s not going to happen.

Some children will be in classes a few days a week, others will learn at home through online teaching, similar to how students adapted in the spring. Some children might get to play in recreational sports leagues, others will see their school-sanctioned sports postponed or canceled. It’s kind of like the Wild West out there, and we’re the marshals who are making up the rules as we go along.