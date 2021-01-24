Dadline: Hoping that a regular school day can bring a sense of normalcy

This week, barring any last-minute, pandemic-related changes, my daughter will sit in a public school classroom for the first time in 10 months.

I am probably not as unnerved by this prospect as I should be, given the spiking rates of coronavirus in Roanoke and beyond. She is well-practiced in wearing masks, keeping clear of crowds and other protective procedures that have become daily rituals since last spring. I trust that the school system, having some experience with allowing younger children to return to school already, has plans in place to keep students safe and healthy.

But I must also confess to a gnawing sense that I have simply thrown up my hands and surrendered. “Let’s just get on with it, then,” I say, waving the white flag and giving in. Sure, COVID-19 cases and deaths are at all-time highs, but it’s time to go to school, sweetie!

Yes, my family has the option of keeping my daughter home and continuing online learning, which has not been an optimal situation, to say the least. But we’re going to let her go to school. She wants to go to school, we are placing vast amounts of trust in her to do the right thing and we hope that the schools are ready for this enormous challenge.