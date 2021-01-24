Dadline: Hoping that a regular school day can bring a sense of normalcy

This week, barring any last-minute, pandemic-related changes, my daughter will sit in a public school classroom for the first time in 10 months.
I am probably not as unnerved by this prospect as I should be, given the spiking rates of coronavirus in Roanoke and beyond. She is well-practiced in wearing masks, keeping clear of crowds and other protective procedures that have become daily rituals since last spring. I trust that the school system, having some experience with allowing younger children to return to school already, has plans in place to keep students safe and healthy.
But I must also confess to a gnawing sense that I have simply thrown up my hands and surrendered. “Let’s just get on with it, then,” I say, waving the white flag and giving in. Sure, COVID-19 cases and deaths are at all-time highs, but it’s time to go to school, sweetie!
Yes, my family has the option of keeping my daughter home and continuing online learning, which has not been an optimal situation, to say the least. But we’re going to let her go to school. She wants to go to school, we are placing vast amounts of trust in her to do the right thing and we hope that the schools are ready for this enormous challenge.
Other school districts that opened for in-person learning have had problems and successes along the way. It’s entirely possible that my daughter’s school could close again soon after it re-opens if there is a surge in cases.
Thanks, teachers and administrators, who will be on the front lines of teaching students while defending themselves and their classrooms against a virus.
I admit that the decision to let our daughter return to class — for just two days each week, I should mention — is being made more with the heart and a hunch than with the head. We are all starved for a crumb of normalcy. Maybe these are baby steps to that end?
Normalcy seems tantalizingly within reach, especially with the hope that a vaccine awaits, although it was disappointing, if unsurprising, to learn that available doses were far short of what the federal government had promised.
I thought back to just a year ago, when I chaperoned a group of Girl Scouts to a General Assembly session in Richmond. The girls, including my daughter, met local legislators, toured the Virginia Capitol and were recognized on the House of Delegates floor by Del. Sam Rasoul and speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
The girls got a great lesson in watching state government at work. And they stayed in a lovely hostel in downtown Richmond where they cooked their own dinner and did the dishes.
The visit happened late during the General Assembly session, so I decided to hold off writing a column about it until the winter of 2021, to encourage families to visit the state capital. Now, such visits are impossible due to COVID-19.
Anyway, the Capitol is boarded up because of threats made by some right-wing groups following the attack on the U.S. Capitol — where I chaperoned some of the same Scouts on a trip two summers ago.
Things have changed since last winter. Maybe going back to school this week is the first step to changing everything back. One can only hope.