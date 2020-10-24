Dadline: How to travel during a virtual school year

I know other families who have traveled while their children did their schoolwork online. It’s not an optimal way to learn, I’ll admit, but neither is being cooped up in your room during a pandemic watching a teacher lecture for 15 minutes before setting you loose on your “modules,” otherwise known as “classwork.” (The phrases I’ve learned this year.)

The Centers for Disease Control advises everyone to limit traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you’re going to do it, especially with holidays coming up, I have a few tips for doing it safely and for helping children keep up with their assignments.

First of all, parents should do their homework, too. Research the location where you’ll be traveling and try to avoid COVID-19 hot spots. The CDC’s website has a map that shows places across the United States where the disease is spiking. That map can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y4a5pbhx.

Even if you travel to a place where cases are not increasing rapidly, wear your masks and stay away from crowds. Don’t make coronavirus just another vacation souvenir you wish you hadn’t picked up.

Make sure you’ll have high-speed internet service. You don’t want to get to Aunt Millie’s cabin by the lake and find out you have no internet.