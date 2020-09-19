Dadline: Screen children's school time spent online

The first couple of weeks of virtual public education have gone pretty well. My daughter has successfully signed into classes, completed classwork, taken quizzes and has stayed on top of her studies.
She made a cozy office space in her room, where she sets up her school-issued laptop and accompanying notebooks and pens.
She does her homework and checks her grades and assignments online. She’s completely plugged into her studies — and that’s the problem. She is on the computer all the time.
One of the biggest consequences of pandemic-enforced online learning, to me, anyway, has been the high number of hours children spend staring at screens. Sitting in front of a computer all day perhaps isn’t the worst thing that can happen to a family, heaven knows that’s what I do all day to make a living, but finding the right ways to balance study, games, social media chatter and texting friends with some non-screen activities is tricky.
Back in the spring when this mess started, everybody went into online-schooling-DEFCON-3 mode. As many educators have opined, families weren’t doing true homeschooling or virtual education; we were doing emergency learning. But that was OK, because it was only for a couple of months and things would go back to normal in the fall, right?
Yet, here students are, many of them watching their teachers on computer screens for two, three or, as in my child’s case, up to five days a week. Like I said, this version of online learning has gone pretty well, so far. The classes have better structure, the schedule is more strict, and expectations of students are clearer. But it still requires a lot of screen time.
Families rightfully cut themselves slack in the spring. We were at the beginning of something none of us truly understood very well. If Sally and Sammy needed to Zoom with their teachers, then watched television for two hours before doing their school assignments on their laptops, who were we to stop them?
After all, they had so much taken away from them in the spring — proms, sports, plays, academic competitions — that parents felt they owed their children a little time to process everything that was happening. Not to mention, parents needed time to figure things out, too.
Now, however, seems like the time has arrived to get a handle on homeschooling, or whatever it is we call this school-at-home that’s not really homeschooling. Schedules need to be set for studying and homework, the same way we’d do it if children were spending full days at school.
Finding time for family activities is important, too. Whether it’s regular meal time, watching movies together, going outside for exercise or just talking about our days, families can try to simulate a “normal” day, even though many of us are already cooped up at home with one another all day long.
The jump in students’ screen time can also increase exposure to possible online threats. Just last week, Roanoke City Schools alerted families that an email scam had been sent to students’ school-sanctioned email accounts. An email with the subject line “Part Time Job” could have posed a danger to students or to their computers. If your student received such an email, it should be deleted.
The spam email was a good reminder for families that children need to learn how to identify potential threats on the internet. Never open emails or attachments from unfamiliar sources. If an email seems like it comes from someone you know, but includes an odd request such as for personal or financial information, be suspicious. Most adults need to be reminded about these scams.
Online school is going to be with many students for a while in some form or another. Families should make schedules, set limits and find ways to get their children away from screens in order for them to stay healthy, both mentally and physically. Encourage children to make time for creative pursuits such as art or music.
It’s often been said that there’s more to a child’s education than simply what they learn in the classroom. That’s especially true when the classroom is a screen.
