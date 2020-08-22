Dadline: Shopping for a little back-to-school normalcy

The bad thing about this strange back-to-school shopping season is that many children won’t be able to show off their new backpacks, lunchboxes, shoes, cellphone cases and other school swag to their friends. The good news is that I won’t have to buy 20 glue sticks.
The school-supply list became an unexpected rite of late summer when my daughter started school a decade ago. The lists included an odd mix of not only notebooks, pens and pencils, but also tissues, Ziploc bags, sanitary wipes, liquid soap and glue sticks. They sounded like shopping lists for artists who also happened to be survivalists holed up in bunkers.
Good heavens, the glue sticks! My family bought glue sticks by the dozens when my child was in elementary school. We could have wallpapered Buckingham Palace with all the glue we bought. I understood that the reason lists included vast quantities of supplies was to guarantee teachers had enough on hand for children whose families couldn’t afford bags of notebooks and dry-erase markers. I was OK with that.
We are long past the glue stick-and-crayons stage, but school shopping is still something my child looks forward to doing. That’s because back-to-school these days is more about shopping for clothes than for spiral notebooks.
But this year, my child will attend school online-only, probably until after the holidays, in a best-case scenario. She doesn’t need a lot of new clothes to get her through video conferences (as her Zoom-seasoned father can tell her!) and she doesn’t need new Nike kicks to show off.
Not that children need an entire new wardrobe just because school is starting, anyway. Sure, it’s true that kids grow out of their clothing fast, and shoes and pants seem to be outgrown or out of fashion after about six days. But let’s be honest, new school clothes aren’t always about need. They’re the symbol of a fresh start, and I get that.
Back-to-school shopping actually gets children the tiniest bit excited about going back to school.
This year, though, there’s not as much to get excited about — although some students will be attending public schools a couple of days a week. Even in those cases, they will only see about half as many classmates as usual.
Because this fall will be so very different and so very strange, my family made sure to take a couple of shopping trips, just to bring some normalcy into our lives. My daughter bought a day planner and some index cards and not much else, because 1.) she’s starting high school and will learn more about necessary supplies when classes begin and 2.) she found piles of perfectly usable notebooks and journals from previous excessive school-shopping expeditions.
We’ve always been more of a Once Upon A Child, Plato’s Closet and Goodwill kind of family, so we went clothes shopping and she bought a few things without dipping into the college fund.
So, on her first day of high school, she won’t be with her friends, she won’t have lunch with them and she won’t meet her new teachers in person, but she will wear her new pink shirt with her new jeans and old sneakers when she plops down in front of the family laptop. That’s about as normal as it’s going to be for a while.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!