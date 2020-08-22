Dadline: Shopping for a little back-to-school normalcy

Not that children need an entire new wardrobe just because school is starting, anyway. Sure, it’s true that kids grow out of their clothing fast, and shoes and pants seem to be outgrown or out of fashion after about six days. But let’s be honest, new school clothes aren’t always about need. They’re the symbol of a fresh start, and I get that.

Back-to-school shopping actually gets children the tiniest bit excited about going back to school.

This year, though, there’s not as much to get excited about — although some students will be attending public schools a couple of days a week. Even in those cases, they will only see about half as many classmates as usual.

Because this fall will be so very different and so very strange, my family made sure to take a couple of shopping trips, just to bring some normalcy into our lives. My daughter bought a day planner and some index cards and not much else, because 1.) she’s starting high school and will learn more about necessary supplies when classes begin and 2.) she found piles of perfectly usable notebooks and journals from previous excessive school-shopping expeditions.

We’ve always been more of a Once Upon A Child, Plato’s Closet and Goodwill kind of family, so we went clothes shopping and she bought a few things without dipping into the college fund.

So, on her first day of high school, she won’t be with her friends, she won’t have lunch with them and she won’t meet her new teachers in person, but she will wear her new pink shirt with her new jeans and old sneakers when she plops down in front of the family laptop. That’s about as normal as it’s going to be for a while.

