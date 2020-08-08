Dadline: Southwest Virginia mountains still the perfect family getaway

Back in the 1980s, when the dinosaurs still roamed the Earth and wore lots of mousse, the tiny Southwest Virginia towns of Fries and Damascus seemed like they had come to the end of the line.

The factories that had built the mill towns were shutting down. Schools closed or consolidated, and people moved away. The railroad lines that had hauled textiles and lumber were shut down and taken out.

But the people who stayed blazed new trails.

In this summer of COVID-19, many families have looked for new places to spend vacations. Maybe your clan rented a house near a secluded beach rather than staying in a hotel near the boardwalk, or you chose to camp in a state park after your planned trip to a baseball game was canceled. Folks are looking for alternatives to their usual family vacations.

Which brings us, literally, to Fries and Damascus. Recently, my family spent a few days in the mountains, just a couple of hours from Roanoke, where we rented a house with access to some pretty amazing outdoor adventures. We spent our time paddling kayaks along the New River in Fries and pedaling bicycles along the Virginia Creeper Trail. We drove nearly to the top of Whitetop Mountain, where the views are as stunning as any you’d see out West.