Dadline: Southwest Virginia mountains still the perfect family getaway

Back in the 1980s, when the dinosaurs still roamed the Earth and wore lots of mousse, the tiny Southwest Virginia towns of Fries and Damascus seemed like they had come to the end of the line.
The factories that had built the mill towns were shutting down. Schools closed or consolidated, and people moved away. The railroad lines that had hauled textiles and lumber were shut down and taken out.
But the people who stayed blazed new trails.
In this summer of COVID-19, many families have looked for new places to spend vacations. Maybe your clan rented a house near a secluded beach rather than staying in a hotel near the boardwalk, or you chose to camp in a state park after your planned trip to a baseball game was canceled. Folks are looking for alternatives to their usual family vacations.
Which brings us, literally, to Fries and Damascus. Recently, my family spent a few days in the mountains, just a couple of hours from Roanoke, where we rented a house with access to some pretty amazing outdoor adventures. We spent our time paddling kayaks along the New River in Fries and pedaling bicycles along the Virginia Creeper Trail. We drove nearly to the top of Whitetop Mountain, where the views are as stunning as any you’d see out West.
I grew up playing baseball and basketball against teams from Fries (which, any native Southwestern Virginian can tell you is pronounced “freeze”). The town had a high school and a large mill that had actually been the reason the town was founded on a wide, lovely stretch of the New. But as one local man told me, when the mill left, the high school left. That was in 1989.
The fellow who told me that now drives shuttles for New River Outdoor Adventures, which rents kayaks, canoes and bicycles. Fries is one of the terminuses of the New River Trail, the popular path that runs from Fries to Pulaski, with a spur to Galax. The trail follows the old rail line that once hauled fabric, clothing and yarn to the Norfolk and Western Railway.
Damascus is an old timber town that was home to several factories and chemical plants that all shut down over the years. By the 1990s, the town had lost one-third of its population from a decade earlier.
Now, it’s “Trail Town,” where the Creeper, Appalachian Trail and about five other biking, horseback and hiking trails intersect. Damascus is home to no fewer than seven bike shops that provide rentals and shuttle service.
We did the most popular ride — the 17-mile, all-downhill trek from Whitetop Station to Damascus. The ride can be done in a couple of hours, or you can stretch it out in order to make pit stops to splash in creeks.
Grayson Highlands State Park is one of the most scenic parks in the state, and it’s where you can hike right up to the wild ponies. The park usually hosts the Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition every June. But, like every other good thing, it was canceled this year.
The Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue Squad hosts seasonal Maple, Ramps and Molasses festivals, which will return someday when all the terribleness has passed.
Until then, the paths and riverways of the highlands are still great places to get away from it all, even for just a few days.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!