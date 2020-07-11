Dadline: Treetop Quest a fun challenge for families

Only one step remained between me and the almighty. Could I really leap off this platform and sail through the air on a zipline?
OK, the platform was barely 5 feet off the ground, but the older I get, the higher things look.
I stepped off and floated effortlessly from a beech tree to another padded platform, landing gracelessly with a thud. I passed my treetop test at Treetop Quest.
Treetop Quest is Explore Park’s “aerial adventure course” complete with ziplines, ropes, swinging steps, balancing challenges, hoops and more obstacles all weaved through the park’s woods. The treetop maze opened last summer and attracted more than 8,000 visitors before closing for the season. The course includes easy obstacles for small children and harder courses that are challenging, but not too tough if you have even just a little coordination and strength (and I have very little of both).
My family tried Treetop Quest on a recent Sunday morning and had a terrific time swinging and soaring through the woods. The course is suitable for families, whether your children are 4 years old or college-bound. The park has a kids’ challenge course and a trampoline made from a net for the smallest children.
Some folks are probably familiar with ziplines and ropes courses from summer camps or other outdoor adventure parks. Treetop Quest’s four primary courses range from easy to more challenging, but like I said, even the most challenging course is not impossible for most reasonably fit adults.
In fact, after starting with the easy Level 1 course, which included the short zipline I mentioned earlier, I wasn’t sure I was ready for a tougher test. By the end of the morning, though, I had zipped through all the courses, one of them a couple of times. Some of the courses are as high as 45 feet off the ground, and the longest ziplines run up to 165 feet. It’s funny how you might feel a little panicky the first time you step off a zipline platform. But after only a couple of flights through the air, you’ll lose any fear of flying — even if, like me, you never quite master the landing.
Although the courses are manageable, be aware that you still might get bumped or bruised from a rough zipline dismount or a scrape with other obstacles. And you might feel a little stiffness in the old triceps and quads the next day, too. It’s a good workout.
Treetop Quest features an ingenious belay system that keeps a person tethered to a cable from the beginning of a course to the end. The harness and belts also include a wheeled contraption called a trolley that visitors strap on to the ziplines themselves. It’s all easy to figure out and well explained by the helpers, who call themselves the “blue shirts” because — spoiler alert — that’s what they wear. The blue shirts also check participants’ gear before each course and can assist anybody who has trouble in the trees.
Each participant is fitted with a harness, gloves and a helmet — all of which are cleaned after uses. The gloves are washed after just a single use.
One of the best things about the courses is that you’re on your own to do any obstacles you want at your own pace. One course is fairly easy, two are more challenging, and a fourth is mostly ziplines. You can choose your own adventure. You can also practice social distancing by being patient and letting folks in front of you take their time on a course.
Prices range from $15 to $35 if you book online, which is encouraged. Gate prices are $3 extra per ticket.
The Blue Ridge Parkway, which has been closed near Roanoke since May due to flooding damage, reopened the entrance to Explore Park last week, but the parkway is still closed south of Explore. Visitors traveling from Roanoke must either take the parkway south from the Virginia 24 entrance near Vinton, or follow “the back way” along Rutrough Road through Southeast Roanoke and turn left on Chestnut Ridge Road, which goes right to the visitors center. Despite the longer route, people have been making their way to the park during the pandemic. Treetop Quest has already attracted more than 2,000 participants since it reopened at the end of May.
Explore also offers more camping, kayaking and canoeing options than it ever has. For more information about Treetop Quest, go online at https://tinyurl.com/yby4fjrj.
Treetop Quest is open daily — and I recommend a morning visit, when the trees provide plenty of shade from the summer sun.