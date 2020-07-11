Dadline: Treetop Quest a fun challenge for families

In fact, after starting with the easy Level 1 course, which included the short zipline I mentioned earlier, I wasn’t sure I was ready for a tougher test. By the end of the morning, though, I had zipped through all the courses, one of them a couple of times. Some of the courses are as high as 45 feet off the ground, and the longest ziplines run up to 165 feet. It’s funny how you might feel a little panicky the first time you step off a zipline platform. But after only a couple of flights through the air, you’ll lose any fear of flying — even if, like me, you never quite master the landing.

Although the courses are manageable, be aware that you still might get bumped or bruised from a rough zipline dismount or a scrape with other obstacles. And you might feel a little stiffness in the old triceps and quads the next day, too. It’s a good workout.

Treetop Quest features an ingenious belay system that keeps a person tethered to a cable from the beginning of a course to the end. The harness and belts also include a wheeled contraption called a trolley that visitors strap on to the ziplines themselves. It’s all easy to figure out and well explained by the helpers, who call themselves the “blue shirts” because — spoiler alert — that’s what they wear. The blue shirts also check participants’ gear before each course and can assist anybody who has trouble in the trees.