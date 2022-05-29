DBI announces winning Steppin’ Out T-shirt artist and design

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is pleased to announce that Cedar Krisch, an 18-year-old artist and recent graduate of Blacksburg High School, has won this year’s design contest for the 41st annual Steppin’ Out T-shirt!

Cedar, who has been interested in art and design since a very young age, has been actively pursuing a career in art since early high school. While the design was created digitally, Cedar has experience in a wide variety of art subjects including traditional, digital, sculpture and fashion. This fall, Cedar will attend VCU School of the Arts, with plans to major in either graphic design or fashion design. After finishing college, Cedar’s goal is to eventually create and market a line of gender-neutral clothing, after years of designing and sewing their own clothing.

“I want to create fashion that is accessible to anyone regardless of gender, size or income, while still incorporating the over-the-top designs that I enjoy,” they said.

The Steppin’ Out T-shirt has become an annual collector’s item and the design for each one is part of the great Steppin’ Out tradition! DBI is also excited to reveal Cedar’s winning design, which will be printed by downtown Blacksburg merchant High Peak Sportswear, and will be available to purchase in mid-June from Fringe Benefit, New River Art & Fiber, Atlantic Union Bank (North Main Location) and Blacksburg Hardware.

Steppin’ Out will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6 in downtown Blacksburg. The festival features more than 250 artists and crafts people from throughout the U.S. selling unique handcrafted items, along with sidewalk sales and festival foods provided by downtown merchants, and three stages of live entertainment!

For more information, or to be a sponsor or volunteer, please visit the Downtown Blacksburg Inc. website at www.downtownblacksburg.com.

- Submitted by Amelia Tuckwiller