Devil's Backbone and The Festy try socially distanced dates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 refuses despite all majickal thinking to go the heck away, more outdoor events are in the offing, replete with physical distancing and other c-bug requirements.

Devils Backbone Brewing Co. had to cancel its annual shindig, The Hoopla, but has replaced it with the Walk-In Concert, set for Oct. 16-18. Sam Bush with Larry Keel Experience (Friday), Mandolin Orange with Dom Flemons (Saturday) and Mando Orange again, this time with Joe Pug (Sunday), are the bill.

The weekend stage is being built away from the main site. The festivities will happen in the day parking lot, for max social distancing, pod-style. Each concert pod fits up to four guests, and the group pods max out at 10. Devils Backbone will donate from each pod sale to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Donations from each four-person pod will provide 16 meals, and each group pod donation will provide 40 meals to a local family in need, DB spokeswoman Rebecca Holland said in an e-mail. Get a look at the layout, ticket prices and, most of all, safety precautions, at dbbrewingcompany.com/event/walk-in.