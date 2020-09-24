Devil's Backbone and The Festy try socially distanced dates

As COVID-19 refuses despite all majickal thinking to go the heck away, more outdoor events are in the offing, replete with physical distancing and other c-bug requirements.
Devils Backbone Brewing Co. had to cancel its annual shindig, The Hoopla, but has replaced it with the Walk-In Concert, set for Oct. 16-18. Sam Bush with Larry Keel Experience (Friday), Mandolin Orange with Dom Flemons (Saturday) and Mando Orange again, this time with Joe Pug (Sunday), are the bill.
The weekend stage is being built away from the main site. The festivities will happen in the day parking lot, for max social distancing, pod-style. Each concert pod fits up to four guests, and the group pods max out at 10. Devils Backbone will donate from each pod sale to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Donations from each four-person pod will provide 16 meals, and each group pod donation will provide 40 meals to a local family in need, DB spokeswoman Rebecca Holland said in an e-mail. Get a look at the layout, ticket prices and, most of all, safety precautions, at dbbrewingcompany.com/event/walk-in.
Back in the day, The Festy used to throw down at the DB Basecamp. A few years ago, it moved to the LOCKN' grounds and last year was held in Charlottesville. The apparently super-portable Festy is happening outside of C-ville this year, at Chisholm Vineyards, and is a series of shows, instead of one concentrated, multi-band, weekend event.
"Safety is our priority and you will enjoy mobile ordering and direct-to-you service from the comfort of your reserved box overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains," a Festy e-mail read.
The Festy Presents series starts this weekend, with David Wax Museum going duo-style to headline, with Lowland Hum opening on Saturday and Sunday. Sierra Hull & Justin Moses will pick and sing Oct. 1. Kendall Street Company plays on Oct. 3. Keller Williams is set for Oct. 24 (his Oct. 23 date there is sold out). Get more information at tixr.com/groups/thefesty or facebook.com/thefesty.
And for the love of holy socks, please stay safe out there.
