Dickens of a Christmas returning to downtown Roanoke

The ghost of Christmas 2020 has passed.
No more virtual Christmas tree lightings. No more online-only tours of Hotel Roanoke’s trees. Carolers will carol, chestnuts will be roasted and parades will all float on.
Christmas 2021 is coming, and it’s bringing back all the holiday happenings that got canceled or tweaked last year. The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas starts tonight with the annual downtown Christmas tree lighting, which was a virtual event last year during the first Christmas of COVID.
Last year, Downtown Roanoke Inc. spread out the usual Friday-night festivities into a month of smaller free events, although the parade and other traditions were canceled. This season, Dickens returns to its familiar schedule over the next three Fridays, which includes the parade on Dec. 10 and the Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest on Dec. 17.
“We’re excited to return to the original format,” said Jaime Clark, the organization’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Everybody knows Dickens. Everybody loves Dickens. We’re thrilled to be back with a lot of the same traditions, and some new entertainment, too.”
Dickens of a Christmas, which loosely features a few Victorian-era holiday themes such as strolling characters from “A Christmas Carol” played by actors from William Fleming High School, along with carriage rides and Christmas carolers, overtakes the City Market with vendors, musicians and entertainers.
Highlights include the dog-loving acrobatic duo Circus Stella, which performs rope-walking, juggling and balancing acts tonight, while at times accompanied by their team of rescue dogs. On Dec. 17, the Coca-Cola Kids Carnival brings rides and a mini-Ferris wheel downtown. Downtown Roanoke has also been decked with new holiday lighting and decorations the past couple of seasons, Clark said.
Even though Dickens of a Christmas planners are happy to be back to a normal holiday schedule, they are still following Virginia Department Health recommendations as a new coronavirus variant seems to be spreading worldwide.
“Because everything is outside, we feel better about keeping everybody safe,” Clark said. “Of course, if you have symptoms or have had a positive test, please stay home. We want everybody to remain conscientious. If anything changes, we’ll adapt to stay on top of things.”
Other holiday events will be unwrapped this weekend. Salem and Blacksburg will hold their parades tonight, both of which were canceled last year due to bad weather.
Hotel Roanoke’s popular Fashions for Evergreens returns, although with about one-third of the usual number of trees. Visitors can still vote for their favorite tree at the hotel or online in a competition that raises money for United Way of Roanoke Valley.
The Elf on the Shelf Adventure, a downtown scavenger hunt that was introduced last year to bring people into local shops that were struggling due to the pandemic, has returned from the North Pole. Folks are invited to hunt for Santa’s “scout elves” inside downtown stores, and receive stamps for each discovery. People who locate all 18 elves are eligible to enter a Downtown Roanoke Inc. drawing for $1,000.