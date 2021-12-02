Dickens of a Christmas returning to downtown Roanoke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Highlights include the dog-loving acrobatic duo Circus Stella, which performs rope-walking, juggling and balancing acts tonight, while at times accompanied by their team of rescue dogs. On Dec. 17, the Coca-Cola Kids Carnival brings rides and a mini-Ferris wheel downtown. Downtown Roanoke has also been decked with new holiday lighting and decorations the past couple of seasons, Clark said.

Even though Dickens of a Christmas planners are happy to be back to a normal holiday schedule, they are still following Virginia Department Health recommendations as a new coronavirus variant seems to be spreading worldwide.

“Because everything is outside, we feel better about keeping everybody safe,” Clark said. “Of course, if you have symptoms or have had a positive test, please stay home. We want everybody to remain conscientious. If anything changes, we’ll adapt to stay on top of things.”

Other holiday events will be unwrapped this weekend. Salem and Blacksburg will hold their parades tonight, both of which were canceled last year due to bad weather.

Hotel Roanoke’s popular Fashions for Evergreens returns, although with about one-third of the usual number of trees. Visitors can still vote for their favorite tree at the hotel or online in a competition that raises money for United Way of Roanoke Valley.