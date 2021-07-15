Arts & Extras: Starting over through art

Her largest mural so far depicts the sun and nine planets — yes, including Pluto, even though that heavenly body has been demoted to a “dwarf planet.” Wednesday, Maxey decided she needed to repaint the disk of the Earth so that it floated a few inches higher up.

“Right now I’m perfecting my circles, and then once I get my all my circles perfected I’m going back with more detail,” she said.

The job marks her first time painting outdoor murals. A Christiansburg native, she spent 30 years working as a hairdresser in Salem before bad relationships and methamphetamine addiction drew her into a long downward spiral. She’s been off drugs, she said, since a four-month jail stint that ended in January 2020.

She first discovered her penchant for painting after she became homeless. “I saw these little garden gnomes and I just had the urge to paint, and I started painting those and then it grew, I was painting pallets and and candleholders just anything I get my hands on.”

She’s working toward getting a home, she said. “I want to start a business. I would like to get a van and two ladders and lots of paint, and keep this thing going.”