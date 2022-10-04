Edith Bolling Wilson birthday celebration to be held Oct. 15

The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Foundation and Museum in Wytheville will hold a 150th birthday celebration, "Dinner 'Wythe' Edith," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at The Bolling Wilson Hotel Ballroom. The Italian-themed dinner highlights a weekend of activities that include tours of the Bolling home and a Sunday breakfast and worship service.

The featured speaker at Saturday night's dinner will be Rebecca Roberts, an award-winning author and daughter of renowned American journalists Cokie and Steve Roberts. Rebecca has worked as a journalist, producer, forensic anthropologist, political consultant and radio talk show host. She is currently curator of programming at Planet Word and serves on the boards of the National Archives Foundation and the Women's Leadership Committee of the Trust for the National Mall. She is also on the Editorial Advisory Committee of the White House Historical Association. Her newest book is titled "Untold Power," a biography of Edith Bolling Wilson that will be published by Viking in 2023.

Our other special guests for the evening include Edith, portrayed by Betsy Ely; and Thom Moore as Ettore Boiardi, who catered Edith and Woodrow's wedding reception, and later became famous as Chef Boyardee.

All are invited to this evening of fun, festivities and culinary delights!

Reservations are required for this event, and seating is limited. Tickets are $75, with proceeds supporting the museum. To purchase, go to the web page at www.edithbollingwilson.org/birthday-celebration.html.

For questions, call 276-223-3484 or email ​info@edithbollingwilson.org.

- Submitted by Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Foundation and Museum