Good Libations: 'The Cask of Amontillado' revisited

‘The thousand injuries of Fortunato I had borne as I best could, but when he ventured upon insult I vowed revenge… At length I would be avenged… He had a weak point — this Fortunato — although in other regards he was a man to be respected and even feared. He prided himself on his connoisseurship in wine.” — From “The Cask of Amontillado” by Edgar Allan Poe

Poe’s famous 1847 short story describes the main character, Montresor, who lures his Carnival-besotted friend Fortunato deep into catacombs with walls covered with nitre by promising him a tasting from a pipe (cask) of very rare Amontillado wine. The victim is obsessed with proving he is a better wine taster than his competitor, Luchresi, who he describes as an ignoramus, and feels that tasting the Amontillado will give him a competitive edge. The two pause to fortify themselves with some Medoc and continue to a very small and deep crypt. Montresor tells Fortunato that the Amontillado is there and proceeds to quickly chain him up. Producing a trowel from his roquelaire (cloak), Montresor moves a pile of bones to reveal building stones and mortar. He builds a wall sealing in Fortunato, pausing to rest on a pile of bones before he places the last one and Fortunato has stopped screaming. With satisfaction he states, “For the half of a century no mortal has disturbed them. In pace requiescat!”