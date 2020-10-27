Good Libations: 'The Cask of Amontillado' revisited

‘The thousand injuries of Fortunato I had borne as I best could, but when he ventured upon insult I vowed revenge… At length I would be avenged… He had a weak point — this Fortunato — although in other regards he was a man to be respected and even feared. He prided himself on his connoisseurship in wine.” — From “The Cask of Amontillado” by Edgar Allan Poe
These words provide the setting for Poe’s famous account of revenge, or as he refers to it, “Immolation,” in which his character seeks to utilize Fortunato’s vanity to punish him “with impunity.”
Poe’s famous 1847 short story describes the main character, Montresor, who lures his Carnival-besotted friend Fortunato deep into catacombs with walls covered with nitre by promising him a tasting from a pipe (cask) of very rare Amontillado wine. The victim is obsessed with proving he is a better wine taster than his competitor, Luchresi, who he describes as an ignoramus, and feels that tasting the Amontillado will give him a competitive edge. The two pause to fortify themselves with some Medoc and continue to a very small and deep crypt. Montresor tells Fortunato that the Amontillado is there and proceeds to quickly chain him up. Producing a trowel from his roquelaire (cloak), Montresor moves a pile of bones to reveal building stones and mortar. He builds a wall sealing in Fortunato, pausing to rest on a pile of bones before he places the last one and Fortunato has stopped screaming. With satisfaction he states, “For the half of a century no mortal has disturbed them. In pace requiescat!”
I read this story in high school, not having any idea what Amontillado was. Now is a good time for an explanation. Amontillado is one of the seven distinctive styles of sherry, a fortified wine produced in the sunny, southern Spanish city of Jerez. The name evolved as British importers corrupted the Spanish pronunciation “hare-ETH” over time to sherry. The wine is unique in several ways. It is intentionally oxidized in a controlled manner. White palomino grapes are pressed, and the juice flows into a large container that is only three-fourths full. The large amount of air allows for the formation of a “flor,” a layer of yeast that slows and controls oxidation and imparts a nutty quality to the wine. The wine is eventually transferred to a solera, a system in which barrels of younger wine are stacked onto barrels of older wine.
After aging, the wine is blended using a mixture of older and younger vintages to produce a consistent style. Enough brandy is added to preserve the wine and brings the alcohol content up to around 15-17%. Thus, the fino style is rendered — light in color, tangy and bone dry. It is best served chilled with seafood dishes such as shrimp cocktail. To make Amontillado, more brandy is added to fino and it is moved to a different solera, where it is aged for four to eight years and develops a deep amber color, velvety texture and rich flavors reminiscent of toasted almonds and aromatic pipe tobacco. Because the wine is already oxidized, you don’t have to worry about it going bad. It is usually in the 18-22% alcohol range.
Some Amontillados are made in a dry style, and other producers add a small amount of syrupy Pedro Ximenez to sweeten it a bit. Pedro Ximenez is a grape variety made in a distinctly different style. After the grapes are picked, they are allowed to dry on straw mats, concentrating the sugars. Once the wine is vinified and matured through the solera system, the finished product resembles prune juice in color and flavor. It is usually served as dessert wine.
Amontillado can be laid down in the cellar for years, and once a bottle is opened, it will keep for months. It is served at room temperature and pairs well with succulent mushroom dishes such as chicken Marsala or paper-thin slices of serrano ham or prosciutto. Spain’s nutty-tasting Manchego cheese is another noble food companion.
Back in Poe’s time, fortified wines such as Madeira and sherry were popular since they kept well without refrigeration. According to the Poe Museum in Richmond, his life was marked by personal tragedy. His parents died when he was 3, and he was taken in by wealthy tobacco merchant John Allan and his wife. Allan reared Poe in hopes of being a successful businessman, but Poe revered Lord Byron and aspired to be a poet. He even scribbled his poems on the backs of his ledgers. When Allan passed away, he left Poe nothing, but Poe got a break when he won a writing contest and gained a position as an editor at the Southern Literary Messenger in Richmond. He earned notoriety for his spellbinding stories and scathing book reviews of Northern writers, whom he insulted personally while eviscerating their work.
Poe became famous when “The Raven” was published in 1845. His life was filled with unpleasant events that he sublimated into an incisive and unforgiving writing style. His dark and chilling works over time earned him the descriptor “Master of the Macabre.” Poe passed away in 1849 of unknown causes, surrounded by strangers. After his passing, one of the writers Poe had eviscerated, Rufus Griswold, wrote an unflattering obituary in which he painted Poe as an immoral, drunken womanizer. Contrary to what Griswold desired, the sales of Poe’s books soared even more. Poe exacted posthumous revenge in the vein of Montresor in the story above.
Gordon’s Pick for Amontillado
Valdespino Contrabandista Amontillado Blend
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain
Alfonso Valdespino helped defend Spain from the Moors in 1264 and received coastal vineyard lands as his reward. The firm began trading wine in 1430 and became an official supplier to Spain’s royal house in 1883. The palomino grapes for this are grown in snow-white chalky soil, and a small amount of Pedro Ximenez is added to the blend. It is aged covered by flor for eight years and then another eight years in the solera. The wine displays an amber brown color and intoxicating aromas of smoked almonds, raisins and Latakia pipe tobacco. It is silky on the palate with nutty flavors like a pecan pie, but not nearly as sweet. Pairs well with roasted root vegetables or smoked sausages. 18% ABV. $25.
