Restaurant Review: Jonesburg Pepper Company heating up Floyd

While spending too much time on social media, we discovered posts from Jonesburg Pepper Company — a Floyd company that specializes in spicy jellies and sauces. They were going to open a restaurant specializing in wings for their sauces. Who wouldn’t want to go there?
Located on Locust Street in Floyd, just a few feet from the stoplight (THE stoplight), we were challenged by the current seemingly apocalyptic warnings and regulations to visit this intriguing new restaurant. But we had masks; we knew the rules; we had a 6-foot tape measure; and we could order for pickup.
Driving Route 8 is scenic on a pretty day, and we had not been to Floyd in months thanks to being safer at home. Our plan was to order for pickup, then travel a few minutes to a friend’s house to enjoy the food. She lives in Floyd and welcomed our intrusion on her solitude — especially since we were providing the food.
Our phone order was taken by a gentleman who answered all our questions about their online menu and repeated it back for clarity. Other restaurants should take note of this (just saying). Upon arrival, Locust Street yielded no parking places, but jumping out for the food pickup while the car drove around the block was easy. This is Floyd; you can do that.
Jonesburg Pepper Company is located in the place formerly occupied by Oddfellas, except the old seating area is now a gift shop. There is only one table for seating inside the small entry way containing the pickup counter and register. If you have been there before, remember the tricky first step up. We were surprised that the seating area was gone, so Jonesburg Pepper Company is essentially take-out only. The exchange of money for food went quickly and sliding into the waiting car was smooth, with no horn-blowing.
Keep in mind that all the food we enjoyed during our visits had traveled in Styrofoam containers for about 10 minutes. This was not optimal for a few menu choices but didn’t seem to bother others.
The Pepper House Burger with zucchini fries ($8.99) traveled well. A nice burger with lettuce, tomato, fried pepper rings, pepper jack cheese and secret sauce was a mouthful, and juicy like a burger should be. We are not sure what the secret sauce was as the meat, cheese and pepper rings dominated. The zucchini fries retained their crispness through the journey. A crunchy coating and a soft zucchini in the middle made you think this fried treat might have a modicum of health benefits.
The Philly Cheesesteak with fries ($8.99) did not fare that well in its Styrofoam and foil container. The bread became soaked with the juices. Maybe we jostled it too much. We think that on a plate, on a table, it would be a good representation of the Philly Cheesesteak. The crinkle fries lost their crispness in the travel. But they were fries, so we ate them.
Pulled pork, pickles, ham and bacon with Dijon mustard make up the Cuban Sandwich ($6.99; no fries). It traveled well. This pork-heavy sandwich could be shared. The pulled pork was flavorful, although smaller pieces would make the sandwich eat easier. We would order this again but there are other things to taste first.
Before we get to the wings, a loud shout-out to Michelle’s Famous Pepper Dip ($3). Made with pepper jelly, pecans, cream cheese and cheddar, this was a true special treat. Served with small savory crackers, this cheese dip was devoured quickly and we regretted there was not more.
The wing sauces are a category where Jonesburg Pepper Company excels. You can order your wings bone-in or boneless. You can order six ($6.99), 12 ($9.99) or 18 ($12.99). Both types are breaded and deep fried, but there is a non-breaded option. The bone-in wings we ordered half with Swan Sauce, made with honeydew, pineapple, mandarin oranges, cherries and Serrano peppers; the other half with Eye of the Storm, made with pineapple, mandarin oranges, strawberries and habanero peppers. Sweet and hot, that is the theme. However, sauced breaded wings do not travel well. They were soggy, but the fruit flavors came through and made the heat from the habaneros enjoyable.
On another jaunt, we requested the boneless wings and to keep the sauce on the side. This proved to be a great decision to protect the crispy wings. The Hot & Sweet BBQ was reminiscent of some bottled sauces, but nobody complained as they licked their fingers. The Peach Jalapeño sauce lived up to its name with a hot, sweet and savory combination. The fruit-based sauces are the stars of the show.
And speaking of the star of the show, have you ever had deep-fried pound cake? We should have led with this extraordinary treat: deep fried vanilla pound cake with pepper jelly, cinnamon and whipped cream ($2.50). Don’t get this to share or there will be fisticuffs. Get your own and enjoy in secret if you have to.
There is also a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich ($4.99) and several breakfast biscuits we are going to go back to try. And we’ll purchase some jars of pepper jelly. It will be worth the drive.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!