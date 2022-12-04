Restaurant Review: Lucie Monroe’s Mediterranean Cafe and Orzo Roll & Bowl

This review was long in the making. Our original choice for a review, back in the spring, was Lucie Monroe’s Mediterranean Cafe. We enjoyed some delicious food, most of which we had never eaten before. We submitted our review and then found out the restaurant was moving and combining with another. Faced with the necessity of having to eat more food foreign to our American palates, we jumped in.

That other restaurant, Orzo Roll & Bowl, is located in one of the new high-rise buildings in Blacksburg (high-rise for Blacksburg, anyway). It is on the sidewalk; the interior is clean and new. You pass the few tables to the counter to order. The tables and chairs are enough for about 12 people to dine. During our visit most customers were arriving with phones in hand, picking up their online orders.

The menu is extensive, with Lucie Monroe’s on one side and Orzo on the other. The Lucie Monroe’s menu was essentially what we had seen in the old location. The Orzo side is filled with sushi selections and poke bowl offerings.

Doing a little investigating, we were told the person who prepared our food at the original Lucie Monroe’s location was preparing their food at the new location. So we feel confident that what we wrote about our original visits still stands. The following were observations made at the old Lucie Monroe’s location.

We selected an appetizer of Baba Ghanoush and Pita ($7.95), a Chicken Shawarma Platter ($12.95) and the Falafel Platter ($11.95). The prices were the same at the new location.

Baba ghanoush is like hummus but made with eggplant and was delicious. The pitas were pillowy soft. The spices in the baba ghanoush were mild and distinctively not from the part of the world that values BBQ — a delicious change, and enjoyed.

When the shawarma and the falafel arrived we realized we had ordered too much food. The shawarma was a generous portion of tender, spiced chicken slices on top of seasoned rice with a small salad, more of those pillowy soft pitas, with tahini sauce on the side.

The falafel was four large balls over rice and a side of sweet potato fries (add $2). Both dishes were plated nicely and made us feel like we were on vacation in a faraway place.

On another visit the restaurant was busier and we ordered the Stuffed Grape Leaves ($7.95), a Lamb Gyro ($12.95) and a Kafta Sandwich ($9.95). We were encouraged to try their French fries (add $1) as a side.

Tender grape leaves filled with seasoned rice were something we had never had before, but it will not be the last time. The cigar-shaped packets of rice could be a meal itself.

The pitas were again soft and the fries were super crispy and delicious. The lamb gyro was stuffed with slices of lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce, refreshing and savory. The kafta sandwich was a pita filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomato and tahini sauce. It was a good thing there was a napkin dispenser on the table. We need to eat more food like this so we learn not to be so messy.

We took home some Baklava ($2.95). The honey and nut pastry was sticky and decadent. Baklava is one of our favorite sweets and these were some of the best.

Now we must share our experience with Orzo Roll & Bowl. As we said before, it is a small space for dining, but clean and new. The gentleman behind the counter helped us with menus and answered our questions.

There are a lot of choices for sushi. The menu sections included Classic Rolls, Specialty Rolls, Vegetarian Rolls, Sweet Rolls, Hosomaki Rolls, Tamaki Hand Roll Cones, Nigiri, Sashimi and Futomaki. For those with a family, or a party, there is a section of Family Size Sushi Platters with prices from $44.95 (48 pieces) to $145.95 for the Sushi Supreme size.

Other menu sections included poke bowls, sandwiches and wraps, bento boxes, and burgers.

The Tempura Shrimp Poke Bowl ($14.99) was a good-sized bowl filled with rice, a seaweed salad, edamame, avocado, pineapple, cucumber salad, carrots, green onion, and topped with tempura shrimp. It was amazingly fresh with a light dressing. We found it a joy to eat.

The Vegetarian Burrito (11.99) is really a futomaki sushi roll stuffed with tofu, avocado, cucumbers and lettuce with a sweet chili sauce. A nice combination, tasty, but not really a burrito, just as big as one.

The Hawaiian Salad ($11.95) is something special that combines feta cheese, onion, dried cranberries, walnuts, avocado and coconut with a light balsamic dressing. We may have to rethink what makes a good salad after enjoying this.

For a different sushi experience we tried the Sweet Potato Roll ($7.99). Yes, it had sweet potato combined with carrots, cucumber, avocado and sweet chili crunchy. If you have a friend who shies away from regular sushi, this is a delicious alternative.

One more different but exceptional experience we tasted was the Egyptian Bowl ($12.95) — hummus, with the tasty baba ghanoush, with tahini sauce topped with crispy falafel. You can choose rice or mixed greens as your base and add a protein for an extra charge ($5-$7).

Two restaurants in one place — Lucie Monroe’s and Orzo both have their own style with a wide selection of choices. The ones we selected were deliciously different, and there are many more to try.