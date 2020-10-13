The Homeplace Restaurant, citing COVID-19, to close for the rest of 2020

The Homeplace Restaurant, a family-style dining icon for 38 years in Catawba, is closing until at least 2021, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. COVID-19 is the reason.

Sunday will be its final day of inside dining and carry-out.

The Homeplace, founded in 1982 in an early 20th century farmhouse off Virginia 311, had been selling carry-out meals during the pandemic. It opened for indoor dining Sept. 24, under coronavirus restrictions that kept it at 50% capacity.

In a late Monday social media post, restaurant management thanked customers for their support.

“We know how Covid has affected all businesses, and we sadly have been hit hard,” the Facebook post read. “We enjoyed being able to offer carryout over the summer and had high hopes of trying to get our feet back on the ground by opening for inside dining with social distancing along with the takeout option still in place.”

It was unclear when The Homeplace would reopen.

“We pray for better days and hope 2021 will shine for all,” the post read.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.