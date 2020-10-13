Watch Now: The Homeplace Restaurant, citing COVID-19, to close for the rest of 2020

One such page was already online by Tuesday afternoon.

“We have had several folks ask us about [GoFundMe] pages, which is such a kind and thoughtful gesture,” a subsequent Facebook post read. “We haven’t authorized any of those at this time but will keep our page updated. Again, our hearts [are] warmed by so much love.”

Attempts to reach general manager Kevin Wingate were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.

Wingate’s father, Harold Wingate, founded the restaurant, betting that people would drive long distances for home-cooked meals like the ones he grew up with in his native Grayson County. The all-you-can-eat servings of meats, vegetables and biscuits, not to mention iced tea, were a house-filler.

Outside, a big porch, lined with rocking chairs, was useful while waiting for seats, and later, while recuperating with full bellies. Pastoral views of the countryside near McAfee Knob were a bonus.

The Homeplace has been a popular stop for hikers, as well.