Down by Downtown returns, socially distanced, to Elmwood

A pod-style event in Elmwood Park will center the Down by Downtown Festival, which returns to Roanoke after last year's COVID-related cancellation.

The three-day festival will run April 16-18, spread among local music venues. Beatles tribute act Abbey Road LIVE! will headline at Elmwood on April 17, following the Blue Ridge Marathon, according to a Roanoke Outside Foundation news release.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale at downbydowntown.com. Sales are limited for the four-person-per-pod setup, with hillside grass seating limited to groups of 10. All groups must maintain at least 6 feet of separation, the news release said.

Canned beers will be for sale on site, and audience members can bring their own food. Three regional bands to be announced will be on the bill with Abbey Road LIVE!, in a concert that begins at 6 p.m.