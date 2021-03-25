 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Down by Downtown returns, socially distanced, to Elmwood
0 comments

Down by Downtown returns, socially distanced, to Elmwood

{{featured_button_text}}
aBBEYrOADlIVEpROMOpHOTO (copy)

Abbey Road LIVE!

 File 2016

A pod-style event in Elmwood Park will center the Down by Downtown Festival, which returns to Roanoke after last year's COVID-related cancellation.

The three-day festival will run April 16-18, spread among local music venues. Beatles tribute act Abbey Road LIVE! will headline at Elmwood on April 17, following the Blue Ridge Marathon, according to a Roanoke Outside Foundation news release.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale at downbydowntown.com. Sales are limited for the four-person-per-pod setup, with hillside grass seating limited to groups of 10. All groups must maintain at least 6 feet of separation, the news release said.

Canned beers will be for sale on site, and audience members can bring their own food. Three regional bands to be announced will be on the bill with Abbey Road LIVE!, in a concert that begins at 6 p.m. 

Venues participating in the event are Martin’s Downtown, Big Lick Brewing Co., Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Three Notch’d Brewing Co., Twisted Track Brewpub, Sweet Donkey Coffee House and Berglund Center. Robert Earl Keen, previously booked at Berlund Center, and Audacity Brass Band at Martin's Downtown, are shows that will fall under the DxDT umbrella. Check the festival's website for more information on who is playing around town.

Freedom First Credit Union is the title sponsor for DxDT, part of a regional economic development initiative of the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Roanoke Outside Foundation, according to the news release.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

'America's Most Wanted' returns with new ways to fight crime
Entertainment

'America's Most Wanted' returns with new ways to fight crime

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — In a clip from the premiere of Fox's fresh take on “ America's Most Wanted,” a series where viewers are told about crimes in the hope of leading to an arrest, new host Elizabeth Vargas examines a 3D avatar of a suspect who appears to be standing next to her on set.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert