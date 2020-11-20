Downtown Roanoke revives the holiday spirit

Holiday shopping from your phone or computer is convenient, but what’s the fun in that? You’ve been cooped up in your house for months, so consider shedding your pajamas and heading downtown for a holiday shopping experience that puts the magic back in a year that feels less than celebratory.
“We encourage people to shop downtown this holiday,” said Jaime Clark of Downtown Roanoke Inc., which helps organize the annual Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas celebration. “Events will be spread over 25 days this year to encourage social distancing, but we’re committed to getting people down here safely, and our businesses really need that.” The schedule for Dickens events can be found at dickensroanoke.com, and all events are free of charge. Mark your favorites, and head downtown for holiday fun, shopping and eating.
Mast General Store
401 S. Jefferson St.
mastgeneralstore.com; (540) 566-5661
The downtown anchor store, a massive two-story shopping experience, opened its doors this past spring and will celebrate its first holiday season in 2020. The store occupies a building on Jefferson that was an eyesore in the revitalizing downtown, and the historic site had been spared the wrecking ball by a paperwork error. The building was purchased in 2018 by a Richmond developer who partnered with the Mast General Store to make Roanoke the chain’s ninth location. Clothing, food gifts, Roanoke merchandise, grooming supplies and candy by the barrel can be found here among other things, and the store’s holiday display windows are a nostalgic nod to days gone by when department store windows were a must-see in December.
La De Da
102 Church Ave. S.E.
ladeda.net; (540) 345-6131
The clothing boutique has been outfitting Roanoke women for 26 years, and under new owner Crystal McBroom, the store will continue to deliver its unique style to the valley. “We have so many things that are great for gifts, like jewelry, accessories, candles, soaps, bath bombs...we also have home goods, in addition to clothes,” said McBroom, who bought the boutique from long time owner Carol Hughes. “We’ve been described as ‘boho chic’ and I think we’re eclectic and unique. We’re constantly searching for one-of-a-kind or hard to find pieces, and we don’t stock more than six of any item.” Shop at La De Da, and you won’t show up in the same sweater as someone else to your next socially distant gathering.
LinDor Arts
306 First St. S.W.
facebook.com/lindorarts; (540) 400-8442
The store is named for longtime husband-and-wife owners Linda and Dorsey Taylor. The affable Dorsey will talk art with anyone, and is as happy to educate and chat with a first-time buyer as to talk shop with a collector. Specializing in hard-to-find art, desirable regional artists and up-and-coming talent, the gallery includes Walter Biggs, Harold Little, George Sononovich, Greg Osterhaus, Donna Tuten and many others. Small, unframed pieces can be purchased for a song and make a personal gift. A little-known secret is on-site custom framing for both the store’s art and a customer’s own, with one of the best framing prices in the area.
The Vintage Vault
16 Church Ave. S.W. #108
facebook.com/storevintagevault; (540) 314-7193
Ian Little, co-owner of The Vintage Vault, was raised in Fincastle and used to eat lunch with his grandmother in the building his record store now occupies. “Dave Bradley (co-owner) and I had been buying and selling records for years and we ended up with so many, this was the next logical step,” said Little, who opened the shop with Bradley five years ago. Vintage records can be had for $3 apiece, a decidedly vintage price. The store carries new arrivals as well, and caters to those who appreciate the warmer, richer sound of a record — which these days, spans the spectrum of age. Vinyl is having a moment right now, and you could make the heart of a music lover on your list sing with a vintage find from a favorite artist. If you’re hunting for a record player to go with it, Little can give you the scoop on favorite brands and models.
The Candy Store
1 Market St. S.E.
thecandystoreroanoke.com; (540) 904-5580
The name says it all, and candy gifts of all kinds can be found in the downtown shop that can’t help but put a smile on your face. Confections from gummies to chocolates line the walls, and quirky gifts and hard-to-find candies that are no longer sold in most stores line the tables. The place to go for a stocking stuffer, or to snag a bag of your favorite treat to power you through your shopping list.
Gift Niche
101 Market St. S.E.
giftniche.com; (540) 345-9900
“We’re the longest running gift shop on the market,” said co-owner Laura Duckworth, who noted the shop is coming up on its 38th Christmas finding fun and unique gifts for Roanoke shoppers. The shop’s exclusive “party on your head” souvenir is what Duckworth said is one of the shop’s bestsellers, and holiday clothing, holiday decor and Roanoke ornaments are popular. College merchandise from many of the state’s colleges and universities can also be had in the Roanoke institution, so a UVA tumbler or JMU sweatshirt can be found for students and alumni. “Since COVID-19 hit us, we do live shopping on Facebook once a month, so you don’t have to come into the shop,” Duckworth notes. If you do, personal service and free gift wrapping awaits.
O Christmas Tree
Roanoke’s Christmas tree will be lit on Nov. 24 live on WDBJ7 to discourage crowds, but you can visit the tree on the days following. It stands in Wells Fargo Plaza, at the corner of Salem and Market streets. The approximately 35-foot spruce is decorated with ornaments that local children have made through the Taubman Museum of Art.
Fuel for your shopping adventure
Snag a seat at or grab a to-go meal from one of these downtown spots. More at downtownroanoke.org:
Fortunato: The house made pizzas are divine, and the lamb meatball starter is the stuff of food dreams.
Bread Craft: Try a flaky croissant from this beloved artisan bakery and pair it with the rich hot chocolate.
Frankie Rowland’s: For a truly special night, a steak and the signature pineapple martini make merry.
Fork in the Market: Fork serves up comfort food in the historic Market Building, with something for even the pickiest eater in your pandemic pod.
But where do I park?
“Complaints about lack of parking is something we hear, but honestly I think it is more of a perception and comfort issue than availability,” said Jaime Clark. Clark noted that there is on-street free parking if you are comfortable with parallel parking, and garages and metered spaces abound for more than 8,000 total spaces. “I think that a few minutes of advance planning for parking by looking online first can alleviate that frustration,” said Clark. Peruse the parking map and make your plan at downtownroanoke.org.
