Downtown Roanoke revives the holiday spirit

Ian Little, co-owner of The Vintage Vault, was raised in Fincastle and used to eat lunch with his grandmother in the building his record store now occupies. “Dave Bradley (co-owner) and I had been buying and selling records for years and we ended up with so many, this was the next logical step,” said Little, who opened the shop with Bradley five years ago. Vintage records can be had for $3 apiece, a decidedly vintage price. The store carries new arrivals as well, and caters to those who appreciate the warmer, richer sound of a record — which these days, spans the spectrum of age. Vinyl is having a moment right now, and you could make the heart of a music lover on your list sing with a vintage find from a favorite artist. If you’re hunting for a record player to go with it, Little can give you the scoop on favorite brands and models.