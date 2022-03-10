Downtown Roanoke's Shamrock Festival postponed; Clydesdales appearance unsure due to weather concerns

With the potential for lousy weather looming on Saturday, Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced that it has postponed its Shamrock Festival, and the Budweiser Clydesdales’ appearance in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is uncertain.

The festival is typically a rain-or-shine event, but Downtown Roanoke Inc. wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that a critical equipment vendor has pulled out, so DRI postponed the event to 10 a.m. March 19, in the plaza behind the City Market Building. The Kid Zone in Market Square was canceled outright.

Chilly temperatures, rain, wind and possible snow are part of the Saturday morning forecast. The parade begins at 11 a.m., following its traditional route from Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue to Campbell Avenue and the event’s Williamson Road terminus.

The parade might or might not proceed with the iconic draft horses. In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, DRI said that the Clydesdales don’t parade in rain or snow, according to the team’s inclement weather policy.

“We are hoping for a clear window to get them into the parade,” DRI posted. “If this changes and we know with certainty this will not happen, we will update you as soon as we are advised.”

The Clydesdales were originally scheduled for a Roanoke appearance in the March 2020 parade, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled that event.

— The Roanoke Times

