Eric Gales cancels Wasena Park show after COVID-19 diagnosis
Eric Gales

 Sten Thorborg photo

5 Points Music Sanctuary, in its Facebook event page for the Eric Gales show scheduled for Oct. 17, wrote "Has a lack of live music experiences taken a toll on your soul? There is only one man who can fill that void and that man is Eric Gales."

The lack's reason has taken a toll on Gales, who canceled all 2020 dates, including the 5 Points' show at Wasena Park, after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis. Gales' wife, percussionist LaDonna Gales, also has the novel coronavirus, according to 5 Points. 

Gales' team is rescheduling dates, and 5 Points is looking to bring him back in April, according to an announcement on the venue's website.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

