Ernie Zulia exits Hollins University stage to prepare for next act

Zulia, an Ohio native, first got involved in the Roanoke theater scene in the summer of 1976, when he came straight from college in western New York to act in Mill Mountain Playhouse’s summer shows. At that time the theater company still put on its productions at the Rockledge Inn atop Mill Mountain. In October of that year, Rockledge Inn burned to the ground, the result of an apparent arson.

The theater, however, persevered, moving into the empty Grandin Theatre and launching the “Phoenix Season” in summer 1977 with a smash production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” that Zulia was part of.

A decade later, after he earned a Master of Fine Arts from Northwestern University, Zulia moved to Roanoke and became Mill Mountain Theatre’s associate artistic director. Working under longtime MMT artistic producing director Jere Hodgin, Zulia and collaborator David Caldwell adapted Robert Fulghum’s bestseller “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten” for the stage. Soon after a world premiere at Mill Mountain, Zulia left Roanoke to direct performances of the play all over the world.