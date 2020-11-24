Even with virtual events, holiday spirit still shines in downtown Danville

Even as a pandemic is changing most people’s holiday plans, Danville River District is celebrating any way it can — in person but distanced, virtually, online and curbside.

During most years the River District Association hosts a “Christmas on the Plaza.” But this year, the holiday fun is going virtual.

A virtual “Home for the Holidays” event will be presented Live on Facebook on Dec. 5, beginning at 2 p.m.

“It was very important for us to find a way to bring the community together to see one another since we can’t gather ‘round the tree on the plaza this year in person,” Diana Schwartz, executive director of the organization, said in a news release. “Deciding to go virtual has created a great opportunity to connect those we love near and far back to Danville, back to home, and we will be able to archive these memories for posterity.”

The holiday event will be pre-recorded, and everyone in and around the Dan River Region was invited to participate by submitting content for the show.

There will be holiday greetings from local families and friends, local musicians performing holiday favorites, opportunities to support area nonprofits and Santa and Mrs. Claus saying hello from the North Pole.