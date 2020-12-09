Events calendar for Dec. 10-16

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.
Thursday
“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production
“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.
When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31
Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: (573) 353-6103
Run from 2020—Virtual Run/Walk
This fun run will be for all levels of runners and will benefit Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.
When: All day through Dec. 31
Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Sports
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: runfrom2020.com
Savor the Sound: A Virtual Wine Tasting Event
Help celebrate Opera Roanoke's 45th anniversary season at this virtual event that pairs three wines with opera arias. Advance RSVP required.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Opera Roanoke
Cost: $25
Contact: operaroanoke.org
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Roanoke Holistic Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting
Learn about this member-based international professional trade organization for holistically minded professionals, practitioners, business owners and resource providers.
When: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Where: Longwood Park picnic shelter next to parking lot, 611 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 714-496-7623
Saturday
Meet the Author and Illustrator: "The Squirrel Who Loves Pizza"
View the original illustrations and listen to a nutty squirrel story read by the author. Ideal for elementary-aged children. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Left of Center Art Space, 24 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: leftofcenterartspace@gmail.com
Online Workshop: Get to Know Your Digital Camera
Professional photographer David Rehorwill will lead the workshop. Register at FACNRV.org.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online event via Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley
Cost: $20
Contact: 980-7363
Tuesday
The Quilting Party “Chat” Club
Meet fellow enthusiasts of this age-old method of storytelling and keeping warm. No experience required.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Online via The Quilting Party
Cost: Free
Contact: paulacgolden@comcast.net
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
