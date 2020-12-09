 Skip to main content
Events calendar for Dec. 10-16
The Squirrel Who Loves Pizza.jpg

Roanoke County artist Susanne Sellars created the cover, 10 interior color illustrations and several black and white sketches for Vinton author Bonita Durham’s first book for children. Both will speak at Left of Center Art Space in Roanoke on Saturday.

 Susanne Sellars

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.

Thursday

“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production

“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.

When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31

Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: (573) 353-6103

Run from 2020—Virtual Run/Walk

This fun run will be for all levels of runners and will benefit Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.

When: All day through Dec. 31

Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Sports

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: runfrom2020.com

Savor the Sound: A Virtual Wine Tasting Event

Help celebrate Opera Roanoke's 45th anniversary season at this virtual event that pairs three wines with opera arias. Advance RSVP required.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Opera Roanoke

Cost: $25

Contact: operaroanoke.org

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Roanoke Holistic Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting

Learn about this member-based international professional trade organization for holistically minded professionals, practitioners, business owners and resource providers.

When: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Where: Longwood Park picnic shelter next to parking lot, 611 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 714-496-7623

Saturday

Meet the Author and Illustrator: "The Squirrel Who Loves Pizza"

View the original illustrations and listen to a nutty squirrel story read by the author. Ideal for elementary-aged children. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Left of Center Art Space, 24 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: leftofcenterartspace@gmail.com

Online Workshop: Get to Know Your Digital Camera

Professional photographer David Rehorwill will lead the workshop. Register at FACNRV.org.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online event via Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley

Cost: $20

Contact: 980-7363

Tuesday

The Quilting Party “Chat” Club

Meet fellow enthusiasts of this age-old method of storytelling and keeping warm. No experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Online via The Quilting Party

Cost: Free

Contact: paulacgolden@comcast.net

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Wednesday

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

