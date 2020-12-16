Events calendar for Dec. 17-23

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.
Thursday “Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production
“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.
When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31
Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: (573) 353-6103
Run from 2020— Virtual Run/Walk
This fun run is for all levels of runners and benefits Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.
When: All day through Dec. 31
Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Sports
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: runfrom2020.com
ReadingRoCo’s Agatha Christie Book Club
To register, fill out the form at roanokecountyva.gov/2016/Adults or email materials@roanokecountyva.gov. Registrants will receive a Zoom link the day of the event.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: 772-7507
Virtual Conversation with Artist Leonardo Benzant
Benzant’s work is on display in the museum’s exhibition “A Very Anxious Feeling.” Registration required at taubmanmusem.org.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-5760
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday Montgomery Museum Used Book Sale “Bag Day”
The second annual fundraiser features over 5,000 books including hardcover and paperback. Each bag of books will only be $10.
When: 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: Three Strand Church, 825 Park St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: montgomerymuseum.org
Tuesday Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
