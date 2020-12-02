 Skip to main content
Events calendar for Dec. 3-9
Events calendar for Dec. 3-9

Flames of Memory will run this weekend at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

 The (Lynchburg) News & Advance | File 2019

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.

Thursday

“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production

“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.

When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31

Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: (573) 353-6103

Run from 2020—Virtual Run/Walk

This fun run will be for all levels of runners and will benefit Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.

When: All day through Dec. 31

Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Sports

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: runfrom2020.com

Get Started with Google Docs

Learn to create, edit, and share documents using Google’s free word processing app. Registration required for this Zoom event.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov

Online Lecture: “Reconciling Privacy and Accountability: The Context of COVID-19”

Privacy law expert Anita Allen will lead the discussion on Zoom as part of the Strauss Public Lecture Series. To register, visit https://aimsbbis.vt.edu/strausslecturedec2020. The talk will also be made available on YouTube.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC

Cost: Free

Contact: https://fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday Flames of Memory

The Memorial will honor the 4,415 men killed on D-Day with thousands of luminarias shining on its grounds.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford

Cost: Free; donations welcome

Contact: dday.org

Montgomery Museum Used Book Sale

The second annual fundraiser features over 5,000 books including hardcover and paperback. The sale will continue Dec. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m.

When: 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Three Strand Church, 825 Park St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: montgomerymuseum.org

Opening Reception: "From Shape to Form"

Featuring the abstract paintings of Roanoke artist Maggie Perrin-Key and a walk-through installation. Face masks required.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Alexander/Heath Contemporary Gallery, 425 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 607-226-2473

Saturday 5th Annual Sister 2 Sister Women’s Economic Empowerment Workshop

The motivational workshop will feature women from the Roanoke Valley who specialize in the fields of finance, entrepreneurship and government.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Online via Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Cost: Free

Contact: 613-1623

Mill Mountain Theatre Virtual Homecoming Concert

Performers from shows such as “The Sound of Music,” “Next to Normal” and more reprise their beloved roles in this digital concert event. Watch for free at the MMT YouTube channel.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Mill Mountain Theatre

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-5740

Flames of Memory

See Friday’s listing.

Sunday

Flames of Memory

See Friday’s listing.

Monday

Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting

A Zoom meeting/party with a display of quilts showing faces, exchange of ornament patterns, fun and games.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Star Quilters Guild

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-2769

Tuesday

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Wednesday Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

