Events calendar for Dec. 3-9

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.
Thursday
“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production
“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.
When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31
Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: (573) 353-6103
Run from 2020—Virtual Run/Walk
This fun run will be for all levels of runners and will benefit Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.
When: All day through Dec. 31
Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Sports
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: runfrom2020.com
Get Started with Google Docs
Learn to create, edit, and share documents using Google’s free word processing app. Registration required for this Zoom event.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: reference@roanokecountyva.gov
Online Lecture: “Reconciling Privacy and Accountability: The Context of COVID-19”
Privacy law expert Anita Allen will lead the discussion on Zoom as part of the Strauss Public Lecture Series. To register, visit https://aimsbbis.vt.edu/strausslecturedec2020. The talk will also be made available on YouTube.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC
Cost: Free
Contact: https://fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday Flames of Memory
The Memorial will honor the 4,415 men killed on D-Day with thousands of luminarias shining on its grounds.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford
Cost: Free; donations welcome
Contact: dday.org
Montgomery Museum Used Book Sale
The second annual fundraiser features over 5,000 books including hardcover and paperback. The sale will continue Dec. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m.
When: 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: Three Strand Church, 825 Park St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: montgomerymuseum.org
Opening Reception: "From Shape to Form"
Featuring the abstract paintings of Roanoke artist Maggie Perrin-Key and a walk-through installation. Face masks required.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Alexander/Heath Contemporary Gallery, 425 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 607-226-2473
Saturday 5th Annual Sister 2 Sister Women’s Economic Empowerment Workshop
The motivational workshop will feature women from the Roanoke Valley who specialize in the fields of finance, entrepreneurship and government.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Online via Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Cost: Free
Contact: 613-1623
Mill Mountain Theatre Virtual Homecoming Concert
Performers from shows such as “The Sound of Music,” “Next to Normal” and more reprise their beloved roles in this digital concert event. Watch for free at the MMT YouTube channel.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Mill Mountain Theatre
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-5740
Flames of Memory
See Friday’s listing.
Sunday
Flames of Memory
See Friday’s listing.
Monday
Star Quilters Guild Online Meeting
A Zoom meeting/party with a display of quilts showing faces, exchange of ornament patterns, fun and games.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Star Quilters Guild
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2769
Tuesday
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
