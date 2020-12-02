Events calendar for Dec. 3-9

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.

Thursday

“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production

“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.

When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31

Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: (573) 353-6103

Run from 2020—Virtual Run/Walk

This fun run will be for all levels of runners and will benefit Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.

When: All day through Dec. 31