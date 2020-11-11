Events calendar for Nov. 12-18

Thursday
Spooky Sprint 5K
The annual race benefits the West End Center for Youth. To register, visit runsignup.com.
When: All day through Nov. 13
Where: Virtual event via West End Center for Youth
Cost: $30
Contact: runsignup.com
Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH
This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
When: All day through Nov. 30
Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission
Cost: $20-$32
Contact: 777-7657
Virtual Star City Half Marathon & 10K
Run the official course on your own, or complete your race virtually anytime during the month of November. Registration required by Nov. 21 at commonwealthgames.org/starcity.
When: All day through Nov. 29
Where: Virtual event via Star City Striders
Cost: $70 half marathon; $55 10K
Contact: 819-8300
Theatre Roanoke College: “Appropriate”
In this live-streamed play by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, the Lafayette family returns to their deceased father’s Arkansas former plantation and uncover his uncomfortable past while sorting through his belongings.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Theatre Roanoke College
Cost: Free; donations accepted
Contact: 375-2333
Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair
During the week of Nov. 12-16, a virtual artist market will be set up online for shopping, ordering food and streaming live music. The site will remain live through Dec. 31 and can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.
When: Goes live at 6 a.m.
Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-9622
Death Cafe
Gather over Zoom for a lively conversation about death. Email fcavbr@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Funeral Consumers Alliance of the Virginia Blue Ridge
Cost: Free
Contact: 953-5589
Friday
Virtual Artist Talk with Artist Tanya Aguiniga
One of Aguiniga’s sculptures is included in the Taubman’s banner exhibition. Pre-registration required.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-5760
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
An outdoor, socially distanced performance by the Floyd Community Theatre Guild. To purchase tickets, visit junebugcenter.com.
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike S.E., Floyd
Cost: $12 adults; $10 children
Contact: fctheatreguild@gmail.com
“The Artful Token”
The play is a contemporary commedia dell’arte adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s “La Vedova Scaltra” (“The Artful Widow”). Registration required at Eventbrite.com.
When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts
Cost: Free
Contact: performingarts.vt.edu
In the Moment: Artists and Their Work
In a series of 45-minute chats, viewers can look inside the homes and studios of Southwest Virginia creators. This week’s guest artist is fiber and jewelry artist Franchell Mack Brown. RSVP required at artscenter.vt.edu.
When: Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300
Theatre Roanoke College: “Appropriate”
See Thursday’s listing.
Saturday
West Salem Christmas Festival
Vendors will be selling holiday wares outside, along with inside sales at adjoining businesses.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Salem Antique Market, 2700 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 389-6559
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
“The Artful Token”
See Friday’s listing.
Storytime at Night
Bring your blanket and bundle up for storytime under the stars. Ideal for ages 5 and older. Registration required.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 777-8772
6th Annual Tweed Ride: Southeast Roanoke
This year’s event is a self-guided, virtual genteel bike tour. To register, visit ridesolutions.org.
When: All day through Nov. 21, 2 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-9393
Swing Like the Pros
Take batting practice for an hour session on the field. Limited slots available; call to register.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $20
Contact: 389-3333
19th Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival
Sample from pairings of five gourmet soups with five AmRhein’s wines while listening to live music. RSVP required at amrheinwine.com.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, 9243 Patterson Drive, Roanoke
Cost: $20 adults; $10 under-21
Contact: 929-4632
Celebrating 100 Years of the American Legion Post 3 & 5K Run
In addition to the run, the event includes craft and farmers market vendors, live music, food, children’s activities and more. Runners can register at runsignup.com.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: Free; prices vary for runners
Contact: americanlegionpost3roanokeva.org
Blacksburg Food Cycle
A bike-based food drive for two local charities: Micah’s Backpack and the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Participants will collect nonperishable food items by bike and deliver them for pickup at Rising Silo.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Rising Silo, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 314-562-2341
Film Screening: “Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa”
A screening of the documentary via Zoom, followed by a panel discussion. Registration required at newriverabortionfund.org/donate.
When: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via New River Abortion Access Fund
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: 833-672-2310
Medicare Decisions Made Easy
This educational workshop will help participants understand the Parts of Medicare A, B, C and D, and their options.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 529-1308
Fall Virtual Art Show: Open Studios Tour of Roanoke
Local artists share their latest works and experiences in videos and posts on Facebook Live (@openstudiosroa). View the entire tour and artwork available for purchase at openstudiostourroanoke.com/virtual-tour.
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Open Studio Tours Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: openstudiostourroanoke.com
Deck the Doors Workshop
Make a homemade pinecone wreath this winter with the help of Bedford Area Master Gardeners. Register at http://bedford.librarycalendar.com.
When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Stewartsville Library, 45 Cascade Drive, Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 425-7008
Palate, Plate & Pleasure: A Virtual Cooking Journey With Chef George
Cook along with chef George Huger as he provides his best-kept secrets for preparing favorite Southern Inn Dishes. RSVP required.
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Rockbridge Area Health Center
Cost: $450 per couple
Contact: 464-8700
Theatre Roanoke College: “Appropriate”
See Thursday’s listing.
Sunday
Inaugural Brunch at the Ballpark
Partake in a buffet style menu with up to 10 guests in a private suite.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $100
Contact: 389-3333
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
“The Artful Token”
See Friday’s listing.
19th Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival
See Saturday’s listing.
Tuesday
Virtual Couch Trivia: 2000s
Form a team or go solo for this virtual trivia game. Registration required.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
Salem Red Sox & American Red Cross Blood Drive
Appointments can be made in advance at redcrossblood.org.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-3333
Deck the Doors Workshop
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Big Island Library, 1111 Schooldays Road, Big Island
Contact: 425-7000
Wednesday
Buying Electronics
Learn about Consumer Reports and other resources ahead of your holiday shopping. Register online to receive Zoom link.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
Ripple Effect Leadercast Women’s Conference
The leadership conference, which can be attended in person or virtually, is hosted by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit https://s-rcchamber.org.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: info@s-rcchamber.org
