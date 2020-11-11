 Skip to main content
Events calendar for Nov. 12-18
Thursday

Spooky Sprint 5K

The annual race benefits the West End Center for Youth. To register, visit runsignup.com.

When: All day through Nov. 13

Where: Virtual event via West End Center for Youth

Cost: $30

Contact: runsignup.com

Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH

This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

When: All day through Nov. 30

Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission

Cost: $20-$32

Contact: 777-7657

Virtual Star City Half Marathon & 10K

Run the official course on your own, or complete your race virtually anytime during the month of November. Registration required by Nov. 21 at commonwealthgames.org/starcity.

When: All day through Nov. 29

Where: Virtual event via Star City Striders

Cost: $70 half marathon; $55 10K

Contact: 819-8300

Theatre Roanoke College: “Appropriate”

In this live-streamed play by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, the Lafayette family returns to their deceased father’s Arkansas former plantation and uncover his uncomfortable past while sorting through his belongings.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Theatre Roanoke College

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Contact: 375-2333

Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair

During the week of Nov. 12-16, a virtual artist market will be set up online for shopping, ordering food and streaming live music. The site will remain live through Dec. 31 and can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.

When: Goes live at 6 a.m.

Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-9622

Death Cafe

Gather over Zoom for a lively conversation about death. Email fcavbr@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Funeral Consumers Alliance of the Virginia Blue Ridge

Cost: Free

Contact: 953-5589

Friday

Virtual Artist Talk with Artist Tanya Aguiniga

One of Aguiniga’s sculptures is included in the Taubman’s banner exhibition. Pre-registration required.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Taubman Museum of Art

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-5760

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”

An outdoor, socially distanced performance by the Floyd Community Theatre Guild. To purchase tickets, visit junebugcenter.com.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike S.E., Floyd

Cost: $12 adults; $10 children

Contact: fctheatreguild@gmail.com

“The Artful Token”

The play is a contemporary commedia dell’arte adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s “La Vedova Scaltra” (“The Artful Widow”). Registration required at Eventbrite.com.

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts

Cost: Free

Contact: performingarts.vt.edu

In the Moment: Artists and Their Work

In a series of 45-minute chats, viewers can look inside the homes and studios of Southwest Virginia creators. This week’s guest artist is fiber and jewelry artist Franchell Mack Brown. RSVP required at artscenter.vt.edu.

When: Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5300

Theatre Roanoke College: “Appropriate”

See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday

West Salem Christmas Festival

Vendors will be selling holiday wares outside, along with inside sales at adjoining businesses.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Antique Market, 2700 W. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 389-6559

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

“The Artful Token”

See Friday’s listing.

Storytime at Night

Bring your blanket and bundle up for storytime under the stars. Ideal for ages 5 and older. Registration required.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 777-8772

6th Annual Tweed Ride: Southeast Roanoke

This year’s event is a self-guided, virtual genteel bike tour. To register, visit ridesolutions.org.

When: All day through Nov. 21, 2 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-9393

Swing Like the Pros

Take batting practice for an hour session on the field. Limited slots available; call to register.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: $20

Contact: 389-3333

19th Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival

Sample from pairings of five gourmet soups with five AmRhein’s wines while listening to live music. RSVP required at amrheinwine.com.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, 9243 Patterson Drive, Roanoke

Cost: $20 adults; $10 under-21

Contact: 929-4632

Celebrating 100 Years of the American Legion Post 3 & 5K Run

In addition to the run, the event includes craft and farmers market vendors, live music, food, children’s activities and more. Runners can register at runsignup.com.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: Free; prices vary for runners

Contact: americanlegionpost3roanokeva.org

Blacksburg Food Cycle

A bike-based food drive for two local charities: Micah’s Backpack and the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Participants will collect nonperishable food items by bike and deliver them for pickup at Rising Silo.

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Rising Silo, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 314-562-2341

Film Screening: “Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa”

A screening of the documentary via Zoom, followed by a panel discussion. Registration required at newriverabortionfund.org/donate.

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via New River Abortion Access Fund

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: 833-672-2310

Medicare Decisions Made Easy

This educational workshop will help participants understand the Parts of Medicare A, B, C and D, and their options.

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 529-1308

Fall Virtual Art Show: Open Studios Tour of Roanoke

Local artists share their latest works and experiences in videos and posts on Facebook Live (@openstudiosroa). View the entire tour and artwork available for purchase at openstudiostourroanoke.com/virtual-tour.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Open Studio Tours Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: openstudiostourroanoke.com

Deck the Doors Workshop

Make a homemade pinecone wreath this winter with the help of Bedford Area Master Gardeners. Register at http://bedford.librarycalendar.com.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Stewartsville Library, 45 Cascade Drive, Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 425-7008

Palate, Plate & Pleasure: A Virtual Cooking Journey With Chef George

Cook along with chef George Huger as he provides his best-kept secrets for preparing favorite Southern Inn Dishes. RSVP required.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Rockbridge Area Health Center

Cost: $450 per couple

Contact: 464-8700

Theatre Roanoke College: “Appropriate”

See Thursday’s listing.

Sunday

Inaugural Brunch at the Ballpark

Partake in a buffet style menu with up to 10 guests in a private suite.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: $100

Contact: 389-3333

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

“The Artful Token”

See Friday’s listing.

19th Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival

See Saturday’s listing.

Tuesday

Virtual Couch Trivia: 2000s

Form a team or go solo for this virtual trivia game. Registration required.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

Salem Red Sox & American Red Cross Blood Drive

Appointments can be made in advance at redcrossblood.org.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-3333

Deck the Doors Workshop

See Saturday’s listing.

When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Big Island Library, 1111 Schooldays Road, Big Island

Contact: 425-7000

Wednesday

Buying Electronics

Learn about Consumer Reports and other resources ahead of your holiday shopping. Register online to receive Zoom link.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokecountyva.gov

Ripple Effect Leadercast Women’s Conference

The leadership conference, which can be attended in person or virtually, is hosted by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit https://s-rcchamber.org.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: info@s-rcchamber.org

