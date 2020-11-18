Events calendar for Nov. 19-25

Thursday
Virtual Star City Half Marathon & 10K
Run the official course on your own, or complete your race virtually anytime during the month of November. Registration required by Nov. 21 at commonwealthgames.org/starcity.
When: All day through Nov. 29
Where: Virtual event via Star City Striders
Cost: $70 half marathon; $55 10K
Contact: 819-8300
Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH
This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
When: All day through Nov. 30
Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission
Cost: $20-$32
Contact: 777-7657
Pearson Cancer Center Trees Of Hope
The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.
When: All day through Dec. 11, noon
Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center
Cost: Free to participate
Contact: 434-200-6093
Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair
The virtual artist market will remain live through Dec. 31 and can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.
When: All day through Dec. 31
Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-9622
What to Expect When You’re Expecting Robots — Author Talk and More
Curious how robots will change our world and our entire relationship with technology? Join library staff and the authors of “What To Expect When You’re Expecting Robots” to find out how. Sign up by filling out the Adult Virtual Program Signup form at roanokecountyva.gov/FormCenter.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: mhibben@roanokecountyva.gov
Science on Tap ONLINE: Ha ha! Science Comedy Night with Kasha Patel
Kasha Patel bills herself as “filling the unknown demand for Indian female comics from West Virginia.” A conversation about comedy in communicating science will follow. Registration required at www.bit.ly/3eHt5fG.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 250-8665
ReadingRoCo’s Agatha Christie Book Club
To register, fill out the form at roanokecountyva.gov/2016/Adults or email materials@roanokecountyva.gov. Registrants will receive a Zoom link the day of the event.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: 772-7507
Online Lecture: “Can We Ever Really ‘See’ Pain’?”
The Strauss Public Lecture Series continues online with a talk by Dr. Irene Tracey about unraveling pain’s mysteries with neuroimaging. To register, visit fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Cost: Free
Contact: 526-2059
Night Howls
The nighttime event includes hot cider and cookies, a zookeeper chat and a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 343-3241
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
The Patriot Players present a livestreamed performance of the classic musical. To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/42788.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Patrick Henry Community College
Cost: $10
Contact: 597-0461
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Meeting outdoors at Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
The Barter Players will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon
Cost: $20
Contact: 276-619-3342
Opera Workshop Performance
Opera Workshop students present staged musical performances online. Register at performingarts.vt.edu.
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5335
Illuminights
Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Nov. 26 and Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.
When: Times vary through Jan. 2, 2021
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 427-1800
“The Nutcracker”
Roanoke Ballet Theatre will present the holiday classic in an intimate setting in performances most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 11. Advance tickets required. Visit roanokeballet.org./nutcracker for more information.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: 345-6099
Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout
Browse a large selection of hot tubs and swim spas from major brands.
When: 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: hottubexpo.com
Saturday
NRCC FAFSA Drive-In
New River Community College is offering a socially distanced way to get help with the financial aid process.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: NRV Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 674-3600
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
See Friday’s listing.
Fall 2020 Virtual Performance
Music Director Dwight Bigler and the Blacksburg Master Chorale present a virtual performance on the chorale’s YouTube channel.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Online via Blacksburg Master Chorale
Cost: Free
Contact: (270) 254-0681
“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production
“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.
When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31
Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: (573) 353-6103
2020 Craft Show
For more information, visit americanlegionpost3roanokeva.org.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post #3, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 589-6685
Book Launch: “Echoes From Catawba Volume Three”
Ted Carroll will discuss his new book of stories about Catawba’s cultural heritage and history.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-6760
“The Nutcracker”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 4 p.m.
Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout
See Friday’s listing.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Mixed Classical Repertoire
A small troupe of performers will present an amalgamation of SVB’s past performances.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Grandin Theatre, 1320 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: SOLD OUT
Contact: 345-6377
In the Moment: Creative Practices for Meditation
In this Zoom workshop, participants will engage in a variety of creative practices such as imagery visualizations, works of art engagement, and drawing as a meditative medium.
When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Contact: 354-6282
Sunday
“The Nutcracker”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 4 p.m.
Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout
See Friday’s listing.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday
DMV2Go by Appointment
DMV Connect, a portable service team, travels the state to provide convenient service. By appointment only. To sign up, visit dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 375-3004
Virtual Meeting: Toast of the Burgs Club
Learn to become a better communicator and leader. Contact d1vin@yahoo.com for the link.
When: 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Where: Online via Toast of the Burgs Club
Cost: Visits free; membership fee
Contact: 521-7137
Tuesday
Lighting Up Downtown Roanoke—25 Days of Dickens
New lighting designs and elements will be turned on along Market Street and continuing into Elmwood Park for visitors to view on their own schedule during the holiday season. The city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast on WDBJ-7 at 6 p.m. In-person attendance of the tree lighting not permitted this year.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-2028
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Wednesday
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Thanksgiving at Mountain Lake Lodge
Spend Thanksgiving weekend at the lodge, with planned activities and a buffet.
When: Noon to Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m.
Where: Mountain Lake Lodge, 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 626-7121
