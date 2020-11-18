 Skip to main content
Events calendar for Nov. 19-25
Editor's Note

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.

 

Thursday

Virtual Star City Half Marathon & 10K

Run the official course on your own, or complete your race virtually anytime during the month of November. Registration required by Nov. 21 at commonwealthgames.org/starcity.

When: All day through Nov. 29

Where: Virtual event via Star City Striders

Cost: $70 half marathon; $55 10K

Contact: 819-8300

Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH

This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

When: All day through Nov. 30

Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission

Cost: $20-$32

Contact: 777-7657

Pearson Cancer Center Trees Of Hope

The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.

When: All day through Dec. 11, noon

Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center

Cost: Free to participate

Contact: 434-200-6093

Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair

The virtual artist market will remain live through Dec. 31 and can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.

When: All day through Dec. 31

Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-9622

What to Expect When You’re Expecting Robots — Author Talk and More

Curious how robots will change our world and our entire relationship with technology? Join library staff and the authors of “What To Expect When You’re Expecting Robots” to find out how. Sign up by filling out the Adult Virtual Program Signup form at roanokecountyva.gov/FormCenter.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: mhibben@roanokecountyva.gov

Science on Tap ONLINE: Ha ha! Science Comedy Night with Kasha Patel

Kasha Patel bills herself as “filling the unknown demand for Indian female comics from West Virginia.” A conversation about comedy in communicating science will follow. Registration required at www.bit.ly/3eHt5fG.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 250-8665

ReadingRoCo’s Agatha Christie Book Club

To register, fill out the form at roanokecountyva.gov/2016/Adults or email materials@roanokecountyva.gov. Registrants will receive a Zoom link the day of the event.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries

Cost: Free

Contact: 772-7507

Online Lecture: “Can We Ever Really ‘See’ Pain’?”

The Strauss Public Lecture Series continues online with a talk by Dr. Irene Tracey about unraveling pain’s mysteries with neuroimaging. To register, visit fbri.vtc.vt.edu/events.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Cost: Free

Contact: 526-2059

Night Howls

The nighttime event includes hot cider and cookies, a zookeeper chat and a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 343-3241

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

The Patriot Players present a livestreamed performance of the classic musical. To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/42788.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Patrick Henry Community College

Cost: $10

Contact: 597-0461

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Meeting outdoors at Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

The Barter Players will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon

Cost: $20

Contact: 276-619-3342

Opera Workshop Performance

Opera Workshop students present staged musical performances online. Register at performingarts.vt.edu.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5335

Illuminights

Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Nov. 26 and Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.

When: Times vary through Jan. 2, 2021

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 427-1800

“The Nutcracker”

Roanoke Ballet Theatre will present the holiday classic in an intimate setting in performances most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 11. Advance tickets required. Visit roanokeballet.org./nutcracker for more information.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: 345-6099

Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout

Browse a large selection of hot tubs and swim spas from major brands.

When: 2 to 8 p.m.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: hottubexpo.com

Saturday

NRCC FAFSA Drive-In

New River Community College is offering a socially distanced way to get help with the financial aid process.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: NRV Mall, 782 New River Road, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 674-3600

Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite

See Friday’s listing.

Fall 2020 Virtual Performance

Music Director Dwight Bigler and the Blacksburg Master Chorale present a virtual performance on the chorale’s YouTube channel.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Online via Blacksburg Master Chorale

Cost: Free

Contact: (270) 254-0681

“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production

“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.

When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31

Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: (573) 353-6103

2020 Craft Show

For more information, visit americanlegionpost3roanokeva.org.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post #3, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 589-6685

Book Launch: “Echoes From Catawba Volume Three”

Ted Carroll will discuss his new book of stories about Catawba’s cultural heritage and history.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-6760

“The Nutcracker”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 4 p.m.

Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout

See Friday’s listing.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Mixed Classical Repertoire

A small troupe of performers will present an amalgamation of SVB’s past performances.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Grandin Theatre, 1320 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: SOLD OUT

Contact: 345-6377

In the Moment: Creative Practices for Meditation

In this Zoom workshop, participants will engage in a variety of creative practices such as imagery visualizations, works of art engagement, and drawing as a meditative medium.

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: 354-6282

Sunday

“The Nutcracker”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 4 p.m.

Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout

See Friday’s listing.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday

DMV2Go by Appointment

DMV Connect, a portable service team, travels the state to provide convenient service. By appointment only. To sign up, visit dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 375-3004

Virtual Meeting: Toast of the Burgs Club

Learn to become a better communicator and leader. Contact d1vin@yahoo.com for the link.

When: 7 to 8:45 p.m.

Where: Online via Toast of the Burgs Club

Cost: Visits free; membership fee

Contact: 521-7137

Tuesday

Lighting Up Downtown Roanoke—25 Days of Dickens

New lighting designs and elements will be turned on along Market Street and continuing into Elmwood Park for visitors to view on their own schedule during the holiday season. The city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast on WDBJ-7 at 6 p.m. In-person attendance of the tree lighting not permitted this year.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-2028

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Wednesday

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

Thanksgiving at Mountain Lake Lodge

Spend Thanksgiving weekend at the lodge, with planned activities and a buffet.

When: Noon to Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Mountain Lake Lodge, 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 626-7121

