Events calendar for Nov. 19-25

Thursday

Virtual Star City Half Marathon & 10K

Run the official course on your own, or complete your race virtually anytime during the month of November. Registration required by Nov. 21 at commonwealthgames.org/starcity.

When: All day through Nov. 29

Where: Virtual event via Star City Striders

Cost: $70 half marathon; $55 10K

Contact: 819-8300

Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH

This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

When: All day through Nov. 30

Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission

Cost: $20-$32

Contact: 777-7657

Pearson Cancer Center Trees Of Hope

The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.