Events calendar for Nov. 26-Dec. 2

NOTE TO READERS: Due to current statewide limitations on social gatherings, some events may have been canceled, postponed or otherwise changed. Before making plans to attend an event, research the event online or use the contact information that is included for each calendar listing here.
Thursday
Virtual Star City Half Marathon & 10K
Run the official course on your own, or complete your race virtually anytime during the month of November. Registration required by Nov. 21 at commonwealthgames.org/starcity.
When: All day through Nov. 29
Where: Virtual event via Star City Striders
Cost: $70 half marathon; $55 10K
Contact: 819-8300
Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH
This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
When: All day through Nov. 30
Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission
Cost: $20-$32
Contact: 777-7657
Pearson Cancer Center Trees Of Hope
The annual Trees of Hope fundraising event has gone virtual for 2020. Participants are asked to display donated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces at their place of employment, office, church or home.
When: All day through Dec. 11, noon
Where: Virtual event via the Pearson Cancer Center
Cost: Free to participate
Contact: 434-200-6093
25 Days of Dickens
Celebrate the holiday season with different events every day and see the light displays set up throughout downtown. For a full schedule, visit downtownroanoke.org.
When: Daily through Dec. 18
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-2028
Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair
The virtual artist market will remain live through Dec. 31 and can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.
When: All day through Dec. 31
Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-9622
DAK Lights at Randolph Park
Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.
When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31
Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin
Cost: Free
Contact: daklights.com
“Date Night”: A Virtual Theater Production
“Date Night” is a tragicomedy gospel musical that addresses themes of loss, grief and faith in a humorous and dramatic theater production. It is written by Dana Grace Pannell of Roanoke. The play will be streamed on Blue Ridge PBS and RAM House YouTube channels.
When: Available for streaming through Dec. 31
Where: Online via RAM House and Blue Ridge PBS
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: (573) 353-6103
Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech
Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Due to private events, the trees will not be available for public viewing at some times. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.
When: Open daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-8000
2020 Blacksburg Turkey Trot
Run or walk 3.1 miles anytime during the event hours at your own location and pace. The event benefits the Interfaith Food Pantry. Register at runsignup.com.
When: 5 a.m. to noon
Where: Virtual event via VA Momentum
Cost: $20
Contact: runsignup.com
Friday
Illuminights
Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.
When: Times vary through Jan. 2, 2021
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 427-1800
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School will be displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.
When: All day through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
The Barter Players will perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in a drive-in format.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon
Cost: $20
Contact: 276-619-3342
Saturday
Small Business Saturday
Shop at downtown retailers and restaurants offering sales and specials. Free individually packaged cinnamon buns and drinks will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. in Market Square.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: downtownroanokeshopping.com
"All Good Things" Christmas Market
The second annual event features handmade items sold by kids, plus live music and food trucks. Donations will benefit the nonprofit Food for Kids. Vendors will be set up inside and outside the barn.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 2001 Kelso Mill Road, Bedford
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: facebook.com/events/375519187131040
Buchanan Virtual Tree Lighting
On Facebook, watch Santa lead the countdown and throw the switch to light up the town's Christmas tree.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Town of Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights
Thousands of lights adorn trees and buildings on the grounds of the Buchanan Town Park. Enjoy their beauty from the comfort of your car.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
See Friday's listing.
Sunday
Museum Store Sunday at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
Join Poplar Forest for a day of wreath-making demonstrations, tastings, shopping, colonial Christmas crafts for kids and a special display of archaeological artifacts found on the plantation. Admission to the Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply for the house and grounds.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: Admission to Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply for the house and grounds.
Contact: 434-534-8120
Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights
See Saturday's listing.
Barter Theatre: Christmas at The Moonlite
See Friday's listing.
When: 7 p.m.
Monday
ONLINE WEBINAR: “The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory”
Adam Domby, assistant professor of history at the College of Charleston, will discuss Lost Cause myths, legends and falsehoods as well as the creation of Confederate monuments. Register in advance at https://civilwar.vt.edu/events.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Center for Civil War Studies
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-9090
Tuesday
Run from 2020 - Virtual Run/Walk
This fun run will be for all levels of runners and will benefit Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley. Complete the race virtually anytime during the month of December.
When: All day through Dec. 31
Where: Virtual event via Fleet Feet Sports
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: runfrom2020.com
5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park
The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.
When: All day through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge
Cost: Free
Contact: 291-1330
Cookies & Customs
Learn about different holiday tales from various cultures around the world. Make a holiday treat at home that corresponds to them. Registration required. Ideal for ages 5 and older.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
2010s Couch Trivia
Register as a team or solo player to participate in this virtual trivia game about the 2010s via Zoom.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
VIRTUAL CONCERT: “Grateful Live”
A full night of music to benfit Hope to Walk and Hurricane Eta relief in Honduras. For more information, visit hopetowalk.donordrive.com.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Hope to Walk
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: 703-728-3487
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Meeting outdoors at Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Genealogy Club (Virtual Meetup)
Network with other genealogy researchers at this monthly club meeting via Zoom. Registration required.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Libraries
Cost: Free
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!