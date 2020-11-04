 Skip to main content
Events calendar for Nov. 5-11
Thursday

4th Annual Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run — Virtual Option

The fourth annual event’s virtual option continues. Proceeds benefit SVH Services. Register at runsignup.com.

When: All day through Nov. 7

Where: Virtual event via SVH Services

Cost: $20

Contact: 366-7399

Spooky Sprint 5K

The annual race benefits the West End Center for Youth. Participants in this year’s virtual event can receive a commemorative towel, medal, T-shirt and other goodies. To register, visit runsignup.com.

When: All day through Nov. 13

Where: Virtual event via West End Center for Youth

Cost: $30

Contact: runsignup.com

Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH

This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

When: All day through Nov. 30

Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission

Cost: $20-$32

Contact: 777-7657

Fall Fair Food Fundays

Five Salem Fair food concessionaires will be set up and selling funnel cakes, kettle corn, lemonade and more. This will be the final week for the season.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center parking lot, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 375-3004

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Meeting outdoors at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Javaad Alipoor: The Believers Are But Brothers

A multimedia solo theater performance that explores the why and how of online radicalization and recruitment to extremist causes.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Online via Moss Arts Center

Cost: $10

Contact: 231-5300

14th Annual HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Conference

Explore how to break free of leadership models that undervalue women in this virtual conference offered by Virginia Commonwealth University. To register, visit https://gehli.vcu.edu/conference.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Online via VCU

Cost: $74

Contact: 804-827-1169

Fall Fair Food Fundays

See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday

Black Dog Salvage Holiday Open House Weekend

Featuring indoor and outdoor holiday shopping, live music, paint demos, food vendors and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 343-6200

Saturday in the Arts

Watch painters in their studios at this art event.

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Gallery 202, 206 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 798-1299

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Explore the architectural design, history and restoration of Thomas Jefferson’s Palladian-style villa on this hour-long, behind-the-scenes tour guided by the architectural historian who has overseen the restoration since it began in 1989. Reservations encouraged.

When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest

Cost: $20 advance; $25 at door

Contact: 434-523-8120

3rd Annual Bedford Cares Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair

More than 50 vendors, artists and artisans, food trucks and an indoor yard sale in support of Bedford Cares’ feral cat Trap-Neuter-Return program. For more information, visit bedfordcares4catsva.org.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 434-665-8580

Kitchen and Attic Sale

Featuring kitchen items, pictures, glass items, wreaths, jewelry, Christmas items and baked goods. Proceeds beneft scholarships, an essay contest and picture dictionaries for every third-grader in Amherst County.

When: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Elon Ruritan Club, 2130 Elon Road, Madison Heights

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 434-941-7643

2020 Virtual Virginia Tech Science Festival

Explore the world around you at this virtual science festival, available at http://icat.vt.edu/science-festival.html.

When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-1318

Deck the Doors Workshop

Make a homemade pinecone wreath this winter with the help of Bedford Area Master Gardeners. Register at http://bedford.librarycalendar.com.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library, 13641 Moneta Road, Moneta

Cost: Free

Contact: 425-7004

Fall Fair Food Fundays

See Thursday’s listing.

Sunday

“Murder Mystery in the Vines”

In this interactive murder mystery event, guests will play a character, follow clues and interrogate suspects. Food and wine will be available to purchase at this outdoor event. Advance tickets required.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $30 per person

Contact: 961-0505

3rd Annual Bedford Cares Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair

See Saturday’s listing.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black Dog Salvage Holiday Open House Weekend

See Saturday’s listing.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Fair Food Fundays

See Thursday’s listing.

Monday

“Quilts, Quilts, Quilts”

This online meeting of the Star Quilters Guild will include a slide show by member Elsie Bailey and a slide show of quilts that members have made to donate to local groups for people in need of comfort.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Star Quilters Guild

Cost: Free

Contact: 344-2769

“Burn the Box”

Bassoonist and composer Clifton Joseph Guidry III will join Virginia Tech in November for a residency that will include two lectures and a solo recital. “Burn the Box” is a pre-recorded streamed recital that will be followed by a live Q&A with Guidry.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts

Cost: Free

Contact: performingarts@vt.edu

“Starting Over: The Future of American Democracy”

Political analysts A.B. Stoddard and Chris Stirewalt will speak and take questions via Zoom as part of Roanoke College’s Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker program. Registration required.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke College

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.edu/events

Parent Bereavement Support Group

Communitywide support group via Zoom for bereaved parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child. Registration required.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Online via Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 230-8154

Tuesday

“Memoir, Themes and Structure” Workshop

Cathryn Hankla of Hollins University will lead this virtual workshop. Admission cost includes a copy of Hankla’s memoir “Lost Places.” Registration required at https://bit.ly/3k2Wdjd.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Book No Further

Cost: $45

Contact: 206-2505

Advanced Hand Lettering

Laern how the basics of graphic design can be applied to hand lettering. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokecountyva.gov

“Little Women” Book Discussion

Read and discuss the classic that follows the March sisters as they grow up, grow closer and tackle life’s struggles. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library

Cost: Free

Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov

The Quilting Party November Meeting

The group will gather via Zoom for its annual meeting and election, plus Hawaiian quilting by Paula Golden. Email Golden at paulacgolden@comcast.net for the Zoom link.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Membership fee, $2 for visitors

Contact: kutauber@aol.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.

When: 7 to 8 a.m.

Where: Online via Yoga for the People

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com

Wednesday

“Totero, Tolera, Tutelo, Yesah: Native Peoples of the Roanoke Valley, 1671-75”

On Zoom, Barbara Bowser will discuss how these native peoples dealt with the arrival of the area’s first Europeans. Registration required.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokecountyva.gov

Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group

The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1091

Roanoke Business Owners: Navigating the New Journey

Join UBS Financial Services for an exclusive virtual event for local business owners as experts address the opportunities and challenges local business owners and entrepreneurs are now facing.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Online via UBS Financial Services

Cost: Free

Contact: hhammel@planitagency.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Halloween events roundup
Entertainment

Halloween events roundup

Check out our Halloween events calendar to plan your holiday weekend. Before heading out, be sure to call ahead or check event websites for social distancing guidelines and other details.

+2
Review: A rom-com gone wrong in Netflix's ‘Holidate’
Entertainment

Review: A rom-com gone wrong in Netflix's ‘Holidate’

If it didn’t actually exist, “Holidate” would sound like one of those fake movies within a movie. A couple of attractive singles decide on a low-stakes, no-commitment arrangement to be each other’s dates on holidays? It’s a perfect rom-com concept in that it’s equal parts ridiculous and shamefully appealing. Slot in some very pretty people (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey), a drunken aunt (Kristen Chenoweth) some bawdy dialogue and a picturesque and unbelievably warm Chicago where it’s possible to wear spaghetti straps at Easter and it practically makes itself. Unfortunately, like so many that have come before, it’s pretty terrible too (and that’s taking into account the rom-com curve).

