Events calendar for Nov. 5-11

Thursday
4th Annual Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run — Virtual Option
The fourth annual event’s virtual option continues. Proceeds benefit SVH Services. Register at runsignup.com.
When: All day through Nov. 7
Where: Virtual event via SVH Services
Cost: $20
Contact: 366-7399
Spooky Sprint 5K
The annual race benefits the West End Center for Youth. Participants in this year’s virtual event can receive a commemorative towel, medal, T-shirt and other goodies. To register, visit runsignup.com.
When: All day through Nov. 13
Where: Virtual event via West End Center for Youth
Cost: $30
Contact: runsignup.com
Atlantic Union Drumstick DASH
This year’s annual event will be a virtual run that you can do anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
When: All day through Nov. 30
Where: Virtual event via Roanoke Rescue Mission
Cost: $20-$32
Contact: 777-7657
Fall Fair Food Fundays
Five Salem Fair food concessionaires will be set up and selling funnel cakes, kettle corn, lemonade and more. This will be the final week for the season.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center parking lot, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 375-3004
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes are offered in eight-week series with emphasis on individualized and safe instruction. All fees are donated to organizations supporting the environment and working to eliminate food scarcity.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Meeting outdoors at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Javaad Alipoor: The Believers Are But Brothers
A multimedia solo theater performance that explores the why and how of online radicalization and recruitment to extremist causes.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Online via Moss Arts Center
Cost: $10
Contact: 231-5300
14th Annual HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Conference
Explore how to break free of leadership models that undervalue women in this virtual conference offered by Virginia Commonwealth University. To register, visit https://gehli.vcu.edu/conference.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Online via VCU
Cost: $74
Contact: 804-827-1169
Fall Fair Food Fundays
See Thursday’s listing.
Saturday
Black Dog Salvage Holiday Open House Weekend
Featuring indoor and outdoor holiday shopping, live music, paint demos, food vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Black Dog Salvage, 902 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 343-6200
Saturday in the Arts
Watch painters in their studios at this art event.
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Gallery 202, 206 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 798-1299
Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tour
Explore the architectural design, history and restoration of Thomas Jefferson’s Palladian-style villa on this hour-long, behind-the-scenes tour guided by the architectural historian who has overseen the restoration since it began in 1989. Reservations encouraged.
When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: $20 advance; $25 at door
Contact: 434-523-8120
3rd Annual Bedford Cares Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair
More than 50 vendors, artists and artisans, food trucks and an indoor yard sale in support of Bedford Cares’ feral cat Trap-Neuter-Return program. For more information, visit bedfordcares4catsva.org.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Knights of Columbus, 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 434-665-8580
Kitchen and Attic Sale
Featuring kitchen items, pictures, glass items, wreaths, jewelry, Christmas items and baked goods. Proceeds beneft scholarships, an essay contest and picture dictionaries for every third-grader in Amherst County.
When: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Elon Ruritan Club, 2130 Elon Road, Madison Heights
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 434-941-7643
2020 Virtual Virginia Tech Science Festival
Explore the world around you at this virtual science festival, available at http://icat.vt.edu/science-festival.html.
When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-1318
Deck the Doors Workshop
Make a homemade pinecone wreath this winter with the help of Bedford Area Master Gardeners. Register at http://bedford.librarycalendar.com.
When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library, 13641 Moneta Road, Moneta
Cost: Free
Contact: 425-7004
Fall Fair Food Fundays
See Thursday’s listing.
Sunday
“Murder Mystery in the Vines”
In this interactive murder mystery event, guests will play a character, follow clues and interrogate suspects. Food and wine will be available to purchase at this outdoor event. Advance tickets required.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $30 per person
Contact: 961-0505
3rd Annual Bedford Cares Holiday Bazaar and Craft Fair
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black Dog Salvage Holiday Open House Weekend
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fall Fair Food Fundays
See Thursday’s listing.
Monday
“Quilts, Quilts, Quilts”
This online meeting of the Star Quilters Guild will include a slide show by member Elsie Bailey and a slide show of quilts that members have made to donate to local groups for people in need of comfort.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Star Quilters Guild
Cost: Free
Contact: 344-2769
“Burn the Box”
Bassoonist and composer Clifton Joseph Guidry III will join Virginia Tech in November for a residency that will include two lectures and a solo recital. “Burn the Box” is a pre-recorded streamed recital that will be followed by a live Q&A with Guidry.
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Online via Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts
Cost: Free
Contact: performingarts@vt.edu
“Starting Over: The Future of American Democracy”
Political analysts A.B. Stoddard and Chris Stirewalt will speak and take questions via Zoom as part of Roanoke College’s Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker program. Registration required.
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke College
Cost: Free
Contact: roanoke.edu/events
Parent Bereavement Support Group
Communitywide support group via Zoom for bereaved parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child. Registration required.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Online via Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-8154
Tuesday
“Memoir, Themes and Structure” Workshop
Cathryn Hankla of Hollins University will lead this virtual workshop. Admission cost includes a copy of Hankla’s memoir “Lost Places.” Registration required at https://bit.ly/3k2Wdjd.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Book No Further
Cost: $45
Contact: 206-2505
Advanced Hand Lettering
Laern how the basics of graphic design can be applied to hand lettering. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
“Little Women” Book Discussion
Read and discuss the classic that follows the March sisters as they grow up, grow closer and tackle life’s struggles. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day of the event.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library
Cost: Free
Contact: materials@roanokecountyva.gov
The Quilting Party November Meeting
The group will gather via Zoom for its annual meeting and election, plus Hawaiian quilting by Paula Golden. Email Golden at paulacgolden@comcast.net for the Zoom link.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Membership fee, $2 for visitors
Contact: kutauber@aol.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Take a free online yoga class with Bonny Branch. Email for the Zoom link and full schedule.
When: 7 to 8 a.m.
Where: Online via Yoga for the People
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Contact: bonnybranchmovementarts@gmail.com
Wednesday
“Totero, Tolera, Tutelo, Yesah: Native Peoples of the Roanoke Valley, 1671-75”
On Zoom, Barbara Bowser will discuss how these native peoples dealt with the arrival of the area’s first Europeans. Registration required.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Roanoke County Public Library
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokecountyva.gov
Online: St. Mary’s Prayer & Support Group
The weekly group is meeting via Zoom (note the later start time). Call for the link.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Online via St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1091
Roanoke Business Owners: Navigating the New Journey
Join UBS Financial Services for an exclusive virtual event for local business owners as experts address the opportunities and challenges local business owners and entrepreneurs are now facing.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via UBS Financial Services
Cost: Free
Contact: hhammel@planitagency.com
