Extend your gardening season with cool-weather plants

During the dog days of summer, gardeners who have planted spring crops often begin pulling up the old and putting in the new. These incoming vegetables, planted in late summer, will be ready for harvest anywhere between six and eight weeks after they’re planted, even into November and December depending on their frost resistance.
Starting a new garden in the fall requires a flurry of activity: The sod must be killed, the plot then tilled up, the soil tested and amended — then the planting can begin. Bruce Feldberg, who started Riverside Nursery in Salem in 1989, suggests planting lettuces, kale, beets, turnips, spinach and mustard greens for fall or cool-weather gardens. He said his nursery has plants available at the proper planting times. Barbara Leach with Virginia Cooperative Extension said kale and Swiss chard can carry through the winter.
“I have planted kale as late as October into early November and had it until February in a mild year,” she said. Virginia Cooperative Extension has a comprehensive list of vegetables and the best planting times at its website (ext.vt.edu).
According to Feldberg, late gardens require proper soil preparation. First, gardeners must till up the soil when they pull the old plants out to provide aeration. Soil that has not been aerated will get crusty, preventing roots from growing deep enough to withstand drought.
Leach said gardeners also should expect to add soil amendments, or elements to improve the soil’s texture or composition.
“The misunderstanding that many new gardeners have is that once you fix your soil, it’s fixed, but organic matter is constantly shifting, and the hotter and wetter it is, the faster it will decompose and disappear,” she said.
Gardeners can make their own soil amendments by starting a composting pile or buying a composting bin that can be turned often, or they can buy organic matter that’s not treated with herbicide.
“You can buy bagged compost and manure; [however] in manures, if the animal grazed in a pasture treated with herbicide, the manure may have residual herbicides for two years,” Leach said. “That can keep plants from germinating or can stunt plants.” She added that the manure industry is aware of this problem and is trying to better source where the manures come from.
Tim Millard, a backyard gardener in Roanoke, has planted vegetable gardens for the past two years. He created his own composting bin by combining sawdust and grass clippings in a 95-gallon drum that he turns regularly.
“It continues to break down so much that by July, I had a pile that was probably 100 cubic yards to put back into my garden,” he said.
Millard warns that gardeners should be aware of their soil content before adding anything to it. He evaluated his soil by sending away for a testing kit that revealed he has sandy loam, which could take a little more silt.
Fall gardens need special attention when it comes to watering. According to Feldberg, gardeners should be careful not to overwater plants or get their leaves wet. He said he likes to water his nursery plants in the morning so the water doesn’t stay on the foliage overnight.
“I wouldn’t do it after early afternoon,” he said.
He suggests either watering by hand or using a soaker hose. Don’t use a sprinkler, though (because of those leaves), he said.
Millard, who pays a stormwater fee to the city, said he has saved about 25% of his fee by filling out paperwork and buying rain barrels, which capture and store rainwater. He has placed two 55-gallon barrels at corners of his house, and because the backyard slopes down, the water can be gravity-fed to his garden.
“It can get really dry here in the summer,” he said, but his rain barrels have been full all season.
Although spiders and some insects like ladybugs can be beneficial for plants, others can threaten a healthy garden. By the time fall arrives, Feldberg said, the insects that first emerged in spring are now out in full force. Both she and Feldberg said the best defense is to check the plants for bugs on a daily basis. Commercial garden pesticides include toxicity levels on their labels so read the fine print before making a purchase. Leach said that pesticides currently on the market have low toxicity, but she advises against using organic sprays that contain oil.
“This time of year, you will fry plants with spray,” she said. “And spray before dark when the sun is not overhead.”
Millard already has planted his fall garden for the year, putting in turnips, onions and carrots that he anticipates harvesting about November and into December. He said he had a hard time finding potato seedlings because local garden centers didn’t carry them this late in the season. But he’s excited for his cool garden, especially now that he has protected it against birds, deer, squirrels and other critters.
Last year, Millard’s corn became a real treat for deer. This year, he built a fence with a top and bottom rail to keep his two golden retrievers from digging underneath. He added chicken wire between the posts and netting over the top to prevent the birds from feasting.
He also learned that it’s best to plant the creeping plants — squash, zucchini, cucumbers — outside the garden, within rings to hinder escape and with trellises to help them climb skyward.
Leach advises first-time gardeners to hone their skills with experience.
“You don’t need a college course; we all have failures because weather is so variable,” she said. “If it works, great, and if it doesn’t, you’ve learned something.”
