Farming exhibit opens Alexander Black House

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation announces "Virginia is for Farmers: Agriculture in Southwest Virginia, Then and Now," on exhibit from July 8 to Aug. 18 in the Alexander Black House main galleries.

A reception for the Virginia is For Farmers exhibit will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is open to the public.

Virginia is for Farmers explores pre-settler agriculture in southwestern Virginia, Blacksburg area farms in the 18th and 19th centuries, the birth of the Future Farmers of America at Virginia Tech in the early 20th century, and brings us to our present-day local farmers market and Blacksburg’s neighborhood gardens. The exhibit will include agricultural tools from the late-19th and early 20th century, adapted farm tools for farmers with disabilities, Future Farmers of America and Virginia historical items, maps, photos and interviews.

“There are few things in life as important as the food we eat, yet we often take for granted where our food comes from," said the museum’s executive director, Kate Skelly. "Virginia is for Farmers: Agriculture in Southwest Virginia pays homage to the rich agricultural history of our region while also offering a glimpse into what the future of farming might look like.”

The Alexander Black House is located at 204 Draper Road SW in Blacksburg. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit blacksburgmuseum.org, or call 540-443-1600.

- Submitted by Janean Williams