Field Notes: A world behind the world

Nothing feels quite so “late” as the early dusk and deep nights of a vanishing November.
Each year, they bring me to the various flat wall calendars I’d hung the past January. “2020,” these currently indicate. What happened to that raggedy, disruption-buckled year?
These pages feel warped or gobbled away by the high-speed pace of our time, political wars gone viral, our more-physical sicknesses.
“Late,” one realizes. It suddenly has become late in a year that had just begun.
PassagewaysA relieving message awaits, however, back of these flat calendar pages: It is never too late for another kind of time.
I often find this other time expressed by an Advent calendar, perennially waiting at the year’s end, yet independent of year.
This handy calendar is usually of an ornamental, quaint, snow-globed or glittered scene. It is helpfully useless to business or scheduling, and helpfully full of holes.
Its 25 doorways, or hand-sown red and green bric-a-brac festive pockets wadded with trinkets, or bonbons dangling from a felt-cutout tree, are made for those who value the hidden things that wait behind a scene.
They’re for people young or old who seek portals through the flatness of chronos time, into the voluminous “beyond” of kairos time: “the world behind the world,” Jungian teacher Michael Meade calls it.
Walk ThroughAdvent calendars originated as a countdown to Christmas Day.
The idea first emerged around 1800 among Protestant German communities, where families would mark each passing Advent day with chalk on a door.
That practice got spiffed-up, over time, to include the hanging of holy objects or icons. The first known Advent calendar of wood appeared in 1851, then a printed version in the 1920s.
That print production stopped with the paper shortages of World War II, but quickly got revived afterward by a Christmas-craving, war-weary Richard Sellmar of Stuttgart. President Eisenhower, photographed with grandkids around that Advent calendar, popularized it in the United States.
Sellmar’s company still thrives today, offering its popular quaint Advent calendars. Head to the Sellmar-Verlag website for a trip back through the portals of time, and you’ll realize it doesn’t matter if this year’s calendars are sold-out.
SurfacingOne thing the Advent calendar taught me as a child was that externals weren’t the point. Religious doctrine wasn’t the point, nor material items.
The unseen, inner world was the life, the joy that infused the outer, I slowly learned.
For when Christmas Day would finally arrive, after weeks of reverent waiting, I would inevitably feel a deflation — amid the presents, a vague lack of presence. We’d already been to church at midnight and had not seen Jesus. What was the point?
Gradually I realized I’d expected, as most of us today are taught, an externally located happiness or deity. The expectant joy palpable during Advent had hid, instead, behind doors that opened inwardly.
ShutAncient humans, who had very little stuff externally and materially, knew this inner, holy, enchanted realm pervaded the cosmos and their lives. They lived in that world behind the world.
We have called them superstitious, or too religious, or of primitive mindset. We’ve thought them too stupid and unscientific to understand the cosmos as a material event, no meaning or divine genius back of its physical appearance.
Yet it’s we who irrationally plunder this rare, living world into rubble, searching for that elusive joy from a physical Earth not able to provide it.
If we could open these visible doors, into the deep sacredness underlying life, we’d not have to destroy stuff we can’t create: the living blue jewel called Alaska’s Bristol Bay, or the green Tongass rainforest. We’d not swap them for the dead externals of gold, money and political power that (obviously) make nobody content.
While nature still lives around us, we could instead access the dream time and eternal within. It’s the story of incarnation, after all.
You could start now, if interested, through the Advent calendar glowing outside this late November.
Notice the clear winter constellations in an early dark night, or a noonday pine full of sun and cheerful chickadees.
Or let that last sprinkle of leaves the local trees have shed, lie in place and turn like little doors, into that goodness under the surface, the deeper life waiting beyond this year’s death.
