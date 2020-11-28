Field Notes: A world behind the world

Gradually I realized I’d expected, as most of us today are taught, an externally located happiness or deity. The expectant joy palpable during Advent had hid, instead, behind doors that opened inwardly.

ShutAncient humans, who had very little stuff externally and materially, knew this inner, holy, enchanted realm pervaded the cosmos and their lives. They lived in that world behind the world.

We have called them superstitious, or too religious, or of primitive mindset. We’ve thought them too stupid and unscientific to understand the cosmos as a material event, no meaning or divine genius back of its physical appearance.

Yet it’s we who irrationally plunder this rare, living world into rubble, searching for that elusive joy from a physical Earth not able to provide it.

If we could open these visible doors, into the deep sacredness underlying life, we’d not have to destroy stuff we can’t create: the living blue jewel called Alaska’s Bristol Bay, or the green Tongass rainforest. We’d not swap them for the dead externals of gold, money and political power that (obviously) make nobody content.

While nature still lives around us, we could instead access the dream time and eternal within. It’s the story of incarnation, after all.