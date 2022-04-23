Field Notes: Cradle to cradle for life

I always start designing with a question: “How do we love all the children of all species for all time?”

Architect William McDonough

The bluebirds visited periodically all winter — to gaze fondly, from nearby tree twigs, at their old natal dwelling.

There were six blue-pink birds in the bare branches. Last spring, there were just two, looking for temporary housing.

Cavity nesters prefer trees — a cool, grub-embedded, loamy, cradle-creaking-in-wind, comforting pocket of wood decay — and trees, ordinarily, would be happy to accommodate.

William McDonough, acclaimed worldwide for his “cradle-to-cradle” “waging peace” vision, has noted that trees offer themselves, even in death, toward the good of life. He considers them great role models for humans, who’d do well to give as much as one native tree does, toward future life.

But human custom today finds it hard even to coexist with trees, and rarely allows a living — let alone a decaying — one to stand. Lack of tree groves and natural, safe habitat has thus helped spur a dispiriting plummet in bird numbers, some species by at least 50%, within my lifetime.

Cavity nesters are certainly challenged to find any tree large enough to offer the bug-rich crumbling refuge of a handy rotting hole.

Bigger life

Luckily, some humans in the past few generations, dismayed by bluebird declines, figured out a simple nest box design. It worked okay — sometimes.

But with heat extremes now our new climate norm, and tree shade scant, these poorly-ventilated little boxes can overheat perilously.

Fierce competition among all cavity nesters also means that other songbirds, like tree swallows, can pick a too-small bluebird box out of sheer desperation, lay their larger brood of eggs, and see their growing young smother to death in the cramped quarters.

Tree swallow advocates therefore plead that bird friends NOT mount these little stuffy nest boxes, let alone cute ornamental “tiny-house birdhouses,” all but made to attract and destroy a summer’s rare brood of imperiled songbirds.

Rather, advocates urge, buy or make larger nest boxes (floors at least 5 inches squared) with good air flow, predator guards and gruff-wood walls a fledgling can climb. Treeswallows.com offers instructions.

I learned these things the hard way, amending two bluebird boxes last-minute one year and bopping out a wall to add a pooching “porch” of flabby wire screen for extra air and room, having realized tree swallows had moved in. Mom and Dad Swallow did not enjoy my rude intrusion. They did stick out their stay, and the young survived, but I realized how hard it is for a daft modern human to even approximate the ancient, roomy hospitality of trees.

Jump out

Last year, having been absent all winter and spring, I also forgot to clean out trappings from the most recent box nesters. They were beneficial, benign mud daubers, who’d also needed a safe home for their young.

Luckily, the bluebirds who’d arrived in May didn’t mind. The adobe dirt pipes, in fact, conducted afternoon heat up and out of the box. Beneficial, biodegradable, cooperative design!

The birds chose similarly biodegradable, local construction materials — no supply chain problems for these agreeable creatures — dead weeds, leaves, twigs and a duck feather. Soon they were bringing dangly grubs to the box for a group of little thin beaks. Their devoted food-fetching continued for 20 days.

As the hatchlings grew, to create more room, the parents exchanged each grub dropoff for a beakful of old dauber adobe they flew away with and dropped onto the ground, where it returned usefully to the soil.

Finally, fly-out day dawned. I could feel it, and ran outside to see. One by one, each new bird poked its fuzzy head through the hole, gazing into the eastern sun, while Mom and Dad called encouragement from the trees and refused to bring breakfast.

The last unflown fledgling got cold claws and balked, staring with groggy, dazed terror into the vast, steep unknown. The distant fledglings cheered, as if to a little petrified sibling stuck on the high dive. Finally, the left-behinder plucked up his courage and dropped, plunked onto the ground and beat his wings until they lifted him in wobbly fashion toward the trees. The bluebirds screamed with delirious joy.

I slowly opened the silent box. Whew, nobody had died! Everyone gone. A pang of grief followed. Already, I missed my peeps!

That’s why this spring, with all six birds back, I’m their bustling servant. I’ve amended more roomy boxes and mounted them in shade-cool spots, whether for bluebirds or swallows.

It’s not much progress toward the emulation of a tree. But the next Field Notes will include tree-like suggestions from architect McDonough and others, working to restore life for the future, in a presently imperiled world.