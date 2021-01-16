Field Notes: Radishes sprout radical wisdom

To cheer up and share the goodness of life, this January, I planted a flat of radishes.

The little recycled-plastic tub of dirt goes outdoors by day for a cold sunbath, but back inside at night, as my radish variety wants a soil temp of 40+ degrees.

Still, these amazing root veggies can survive a freeze and flourish in clammy cold air that I consider spine-chilling. They somehow condense the minimal warmth and vague light of a mountain winter into little subterranean fireballs that can burn your gizzard.

The miraculous crimson-skin, snowball-o-fire radish, with its gruff, non-glorious greens and quiet earthward-pointing root, has long been thought a restorative and health tonic. To me, it’s also an uplifting source of wonder that never gets old or explainable.

Think of how a hard little BB-pellet radish seed gives up its intact identity to the larger life forces of Earth, agreeably falls apart and then, without complaint or violence, begins the hard work of combining its intelligence with whatever molecules are available — dirt, rocky grit, decay, bacteria, last year’s dead leaves, bird poop, old bits of snail shell and busted acorn cap, cool snow thaw and remote sunlight.