Field Notes: Radishes sprout radical wisdom

To cheer up and share the goodness of life, this January, I planted a flat of radishes.
The little recycled-plastic tub of dirt goes outdoors by day for a cold sunbath, but back inside at night, as my radish variety wants a soil temp of 40+ degrees.
Still, these amazing root veggies can survive a freeze and flourish in clammy cold air that I consider spine-chilling. They somehow condense the minimal warmth and vague light of a mountain winter into little subterranean fireballs that can burn your gizzard.
The miraculous crimson-skin, snowball-o-fire radish, with its gruff, non-glorious greens and quiet earthward-pointing root, has long been thought a restorative and health tonic. To me, it’s also an uplifting source of wonder that never gets old or explainable.
Think of how a hard little BB-pellet radish seed gives up its intact identity to the larger life forces of Earth, agreeably falls apart and then, without complaint or violence, begins the hard work of combining its intelligence with whatever molecules are available — dirt, rocky grit, decay, bacteria, last year’s dead leaves, bird poop, old bits of snail shell and busted acorn cap, cool snow thaw and remote sunlight.
Out of this unsanitary hodgepodge, it generates a pure, uncontaminated, gaudy red party ball of glittery glacier light, plump with clean fresh water and a slow bomb of digestible healing nutrients and minerals. Even those rough greens are great for human health, with a snappy astringent fire that seems to wake up the sluggish winter brain.
Radical remissionPaul Tournier, a philosophical Swiss physician, spoke highly of the radish as a simple curative and preventative.
Long before the age of superfoods, nutribullets and yoga class, Tournier recognized most disease as a preventable symptom of unnatural modern lifestyles. “The ground is prepared for years through faulty diet, intemperance, overwork and moral conflicts, slowly eroding the subject’s vitality.”
Tournier knew that the health of a person, a nation or species, required but a simple, humble root in the earthly reality from which humans kept trying to cut and run.
He reasoned that the nonlocal, dead foods people had begun living on, to ill effect, could be swapped out partially, at least, by a simple pot of breakfast radishes in a window. Such a box of no-cost dirt, the doc figured, could fend off years of costly medical bills.
This bit of common sense was considered a radical concept in the mid 20th century. That it’s considered at all, today, speaks more of the enduring nature of reality than any increased human dedication to it.
The dangerous
rooted folkThe word “radical,” like the word “radish,” comes from a Latin root word meaning — handily enough — “rooted.”
I’d wondered in recent years why certain political leaders, heavily funded by Big Oil and gun manufacturers, consistently disparaged as “dangerous radicals” even young gun-safety advocates who’d survived school shootings, along with water conservationists, ecologists, even little kids around the globe calling for something so basic and humble as a livable planetary climate. “Bad young radicals, bad.”
But of course it makes sense: People rooted in reality, at any age, anywhere around the globe, are by definition “radical.”
Grounded in some local soil and living community, attuned to the mind-bracing tonics of wind, sunlight, stars and water, rooted people aren’t easily duped by addictive, on-line, crazytown conspiracy cults, or directed like bombs toward D.C. to smash up the capital, save the children from a flesh-eating congress and hang the VP to honor Gentle Jesus. It takes a certain severance from any root in the common lowly ground of reality to achieve such exciting heights of derangement.
Descending
the bean stalkThis occurred to me when working up a recent seed order. I’ve started sourcing mine from place-rooted growers, planet devotees who strive to perpetuate old locality-derived, diverse seed varieties.
Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, near Monticello in Virginia, is one good source for such place-rooted plants. They, in turn, source from heirloom variety saving collector-growers like Mary and Tony West of Appalachian Heirloom Plant Farm in Ohio.
Perpetuating such old, wondrous pole bean varieties as the Aunt Lena Bean, the Small Lazy Wife Greasy Bean, the Etowah Black Seed Bean of Overhill Cherokee heritage, the Ross Creek Road Greasy Grit Cut Short Bean and the Eula Mae Feltner Bunch Bean, plus many mountain varieties of corn and other seeds, the Wests value the resilience and intelligence that unique, diverse Appalachian food crops can keep alive on the planet “for future generations to enjoy.”
Such goals are grounded in radical wisdom: ancient, universal and rooted. Anyone can bend and find them underfoot, within reach and yet extending far beyond the self, patriotic without having to destroy stuff, not hateful but grateful for life.
The man pulling radishes
pointed the way
with a radish.
— Kobayashi Issa