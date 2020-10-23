Field Notes: The rest of your autumn leaves

Late autumn is descending in these mountains and their old valleys. It offers an ancient way to relief — and much-needed re-leaf.
It’s time, at this late season of history, to let our human cares, turmoil and bad ideas fall like leaves, touch ground and dissolve into the bigger beauty, purpose and goodness of planetary life.
Conservationist and walker John Muir often suggested this in his journals.
The delighted, grateful-hearted Muir was not a man devoid of “cares.” He had his own, bore his family’s, and took on the cares of entire threatened species, forests, mountains, watersheds and continent.
But Muir knew that in returning to ground level, as autumn leaves do, human cares and deranged small minds could lose themselves into bigger life, with relief to all.
How? The profound benefits of a fallen leaf itself can reveal this.
Just put aside the ear-blasting, gaseous debris blower for a blessed minute and think.
See better. Hear, breathe and remember the deep goodness of an actual autumn landscape. Inquire into the long-evolved, life-blessing purpose of a natural season we destroy with no inquiry or memory at all.
Leave the leavesFor decades, biologists, water conservationists, urban foresters and the gardener next door have urged us to stop wasting the valuable, customized, protective quilts our trees helpfully tuck around soil, plants, native insect larvae and winter wildlife.
Contrary to urban legend, fallen leaves don’t stick around as “leaves,” unless mashed into airless bags and landfills.
A natural spread of leaves is already alchemizing, this minute, into valuable humus, topsoil, earthworms and food for plants, native insects, toads, turtles and birds.
Myriad land-blessing species like turtles, toads, newts, fireflies, butterflies and songbirds, whose past generations gave their all to the deep life and resilience of these Appalachians, still depend on native tree and plant litter.
But that vital life-support is exactly what we now doggedly blitz off the land, misinformed by industry promos and the delusions of indoor life.
Using absurdly loud, battlefront-like machines and poisons, we aim for an Earth vacuumed and exterminated to mimic clean indoor carpeting, or a flat screensaver.
Thus, “fall cleanup” now means “destroy life,” then replace it with inorganic fertilizers and weirdly perfumed, dyed, life-devoid piles of pulp-from-afar.
Tree leaves already offer a free, health-filled, intelligent mulch, a buffer against invasives, plant diseases and harsh weather. They improve soil and keep the land humid, breathing, alive, good-smelling and aware.
Naturalist David Mizejewski of the National Wildlife Federation points out, “Leaves form a natural mulch that helps suppress weeds and fertilizes the soil as it breaks down. Why spend money on mulch and fertilizer when you can make your own?”
Waking upMountain farmers, foresters, gardeners and agronomists have known all this for centuries.
What they didn’t know until this past decade was how exquisitely tuned and protective are the specific bacteria, fungal networks and microscopic communities of a healthy tree’s debris. It blesses plants and wildlife with a nutrient-dense, intelligent, inoculating tonic.
Seedlings grown under a healthy parent tree, or in its transferred humus, have much more resiliency to disease than seedlings grown in generic nursery mix.
The good-smelling, communicative fungi in tree humus also vastly benefit the human body and mind.
They convey that ancient, musty-vapored boost “forest bathing” evokes in mood, heart rate and immune system. They stir a person awake, yet into profound peace.
John Muir said, “Come to the woods, for here is rest.”
For the restless human brain, today, and the exhausted biosphere, we’d do as well to let the woods come back home to us, bringing their deep, autumnal peace for all.
“Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees ... while cares will drop off like autumn leaves.” — John Muir
