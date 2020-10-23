Field Notes: The rest of your autumn leaves

Late autumn is descending in these mountains and their old valleys. It offers an ancient way to relief — and much-needed re-leaf.

It’s time, at this late season of history, to let our human cares, turmoil and bad ideas fall like leaves, touch ground and dissolve into the bigger beauty, purpose and goodness of planetary life.

Conservationist and walker John Muir often suggested this in his journals.

The delighted, grateful-hearted Muir was not a man devoid of “cares.” He had his own, bore his family’s, and took on the cares of entire threatened species, forests, mountains, watersheds and continent.

But Muir knew that in returning to ground level, as autumn leaves do, human cares and deranged small minds could lose themselves into bigger life, with relief to all.

How? The profound benefits of a fallen leaf itself can reveal this.

Just put aside the ear-blasting, gaseous debris blower for a blessed minute and think.

See better. Hear, breathe and remember the deep goodness of an actual autumn landscape. Inquire into the long-evolved, life-blessing purpose of a natural season we destroy with no inquiry or memory at all.