Fine Arts Center seeks vendors for Rhythm and Ribs in August

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is excited to bring back the popular Rhythm and Ribs event with an expanded opportunity for artisans.

Rhythm and Ribs/Art in the Park will be held in Jackson Park in historic downtown Pulaski on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This free, all day, family-friendly event will feature a variety of live bands and other performances; children’s activities; ribs and barbecue (with all the fixin’s!); and other main courses, snacks and desserts.

The center is seeking rib, barbecue, dessert and snack food vendors, as well as art, craft and other handmade goods makers to be part of the event.

New this year is an expanded opportunity for artists, crafters and other makers selling their unique handmade wares by doubling the maximum number of vendors to 50.

For more information about selling your food or handmade goods at Rhythm and Ribs/Art in the Park, please visit FACNRV.org for an online application, email us at info@FACNRV.org, call 540-980-7363, or visit in person at 21 West Main St., Pulaski.

- Submitted by Becky Lattuca