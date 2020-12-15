FloydFest 21~Odyssey adds favorites Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams and more

FloydFest perennials Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams are back on the bill for 2021.

The two acts, who teamed up in 2016 to plug a lineup hole that opened when Gregg Allman fell ill and canceled his appearance, have reprised their Buffalo Mountain Jam every year since — except for, you know, this year, because the c-bug scuttled pretty much everything. Event spokesman Sam Calhoun said in an email exchange that news on an exciting lineup for that jam is on the horizon.

FloydFest 21~Odyssey is set for July 21-25, 2021.

The latest lineup announcement includes Acoustic Syndicate, Hogslop String Band and Consider the Source. The Broadcast, which has also been at the center of Buffalo Mountain Jam, is due to return, as are a couple of other Asheville, North Carolina, acts — 2018 On-the-Rise contest runner-up Travers Brothership and 2016 On-the-Rise winner Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey.