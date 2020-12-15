FloydFest 21~Odyssey adds favorites Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams and more

FloydFest perennials Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams are back on the bill for 2021.
The two acts, who teamed up in 2016 to plug a lineup hole that opened when Gregg Allman fell ill and canceled his appearance, have reprised their Buffalo Mountain Jam every year since — except for, you know, this year, because the c-bug scuttled pretty much everything. Event spokesman Sam Calhoun said in an email exchange that news on an exciting lineup for that jam is on the horizon.
FloydFest 21~Odyssey is set for July 21-25, 2021.
The latest lineup announcement includes Acoustic Syndicate, Hogslop String Band and Consider the Source. The Broadcast, which has also been at the center of Buffalo Mountain Jam, is due to return, as are a couple of other Asheville, North Carolina, acts — 2018 On-the-Rise contest runner-up Travers Brothership and 2016 On-the-Rise winner Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey.
Those performers join previously announced sets from the Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Turkuaz feat. Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, Molly Tuttle, Nicole Atkins, Whiskey Myers, Goose, the Band of Heathens, Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Katie Pruitt. FloydFest 19 On-the-Rise winner DownTown Abby & The Echoes and their runner-up, Hot Trail Mix (led by hot-picking Mason Via), will finally come get their love after this year's cancellation.
There's plenty of other music, too, for five days on nine stages with 100 acts, along with the usual cultural celebrations. For instance, festival organizers have scheduled a cool sit-down among Talking Heads keyboardist Harrison, guitarist Belew (Talking Heads, King Crimson, The Bears, Adrian Belew Power Trio), Turkuaz's Dave Brandwein and Rolling Stone contributing writer Garret K. Woodward. Those four will do a conversation about "Remain In Light" — which the Turkuaz/Harrison/Belew set is meant to fete — and the culture of rock music.
If you're into the memorabilia and paraphernalia and whatnot, festival organizing body Across-the-Way Productions has introduced new FloydFest merch in its online merchandise store.
More info: floydfest2021.eventbrite.com | FloydFest.com
